South Africa's net foreign reserves fall
10 May 2022
10 May 2022
|
Email
|
Print
|
PDF
South Africa's net foreign reserves fell to $54.626bn in April from $55.388bn in March, the Reserve Bank said on Monday.
Source: REUTERS.
Gross reserves edged higher, to $60.280bn in April from $58.163bn in March. The forward position, which represents the central bank's unsettled or swap transactions, was at $3.065bn from $3.066bn.
Tags
SA Reserve Bank
Reuters
