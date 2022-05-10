Industries

South Africa's net foreign reserves fall

10 May 2022
South Africa's net foreign reserves fell to $54.626bn in April from $55.388bn in March, the Reserve Bank said on Monday.

Source: REUTERS.
Gross reserves edged higher, to $60.280bn in April from $58.163bn in March. The forward position, which represents the central bank's unsettled or swap transactions, was at $3.065bn from $3.066bn.
