Gauteng business events grows as the province hosts the 7th edition Automechanika 2022

Gauteng Tourism Authority (GTA) is elated to play host to the seventh edition of Automechanika, the world's leading trade fair for the automotive service industry targeting trade visitors from the sub-Saharan region. Tradeshow returns to the Johannesburg Expo Centre from 7-10 June 2022 expanding the already exciting multi-billion Gauteng business events calendar.
Automechanika Johannesburg is part of a global network of Automechanika B2B Shows and serves the sub-Saharan African region. It targets numbers of South African and international exhibitors and trade visitors from the sub-Saharan African region automotive service industry and, in fact, the largest business platform of its kind on the African continent which provides over 600 companies from 20 countries with an engagement and trading platform on automotive services industry.
The show aims to help stakeholders connect with the future of the automotive service industry as the work continue to battle with low economic growth, soaring food and commodities prices, effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the war between Russia and Ukraine.
As an international meeting place for the industry, dealership trade and maintenance and repair segment, Automechanika Joburg comes in at an opportune moment as the golden province consolidate its positioning and work as Africa’s leading automotive city region, explained GTA CEO Sthembiso Sthe Dlamini.
One of the key differentiating factors of this year’s event is the Investment Competition which will give small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) the opportunity to present their ideas and innovations to a panel of industry experts with the aim of identifying the best and most creative innovation. The winner of the competition not only gets an international platform to showcase their talent, but they get the exposure to either sell or become agents for key industry players. The prize money offered is estimated around R350,000 in four categories.
The hosting of Mice (meetings incentives conferences and events) events is an inclusive and sustainable economic growth that resolves the challenges of unemployment, poverty, and inequality. Positioning Gauteng as a globally competitive destination of choice with the enhanced uptake of its full tourism offering is therefore essential to economic recovery post the Covid-19 lockdown. Transformation is viewed as a catalyst to address the country’s socio-economic problems and therefore Gauteng will continue to bid for hosting of global events because of their associated impact on different sectors and economy at large, Dlamini adds.
For more information on Automechanika Johannesburg 2022, please visit www.automechanikasa.co.za
.
Follow us on Twitter @visitgauteng
on Facebook at ilovegauteng and @visitgauteng on Instagram using #visitgauteng #GPLifestyle #RooftopGP.