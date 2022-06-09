Gauteng business events grows as the province hosts the 7th edition Automechanika 2022

Gauteng Tourism Authority (GTA) is elated to play host to the seventh edition of Automechanika, the world's leading trade fair for the automotive service industry targeting trade visitors from the sub-Saharan region. Tradeshow returns to the Johannesburg Expo Centre from 7-10 June 2022 expanding the already exciting multi-billion Gauteng business events calendar.