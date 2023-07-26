Industries

Africa


Enterprise Rent-A-Car South Africa and the Sunshine Tour announce partnership

26 Jul 2023
Issued by: Woodford Group
Enterprise Rent-A-Car South Africa, the latest addition to the country's car rental market, has recently announced an exciting collaboration with the Sunshine Tour - a prestigious, professional, golf tour based in Southern and East Africa.
As part of this partnership, Enterprise Rent-A-Car will serve as the official car rental company for the tour, providing mobility solutions to officials, participants, and visitors.

Speaking from Durban, managing director of Enterprise Rent-A-Car South Africa, Essa Ebrahim Suleman said of the collaboration: “This collaboration between Enterprise Rent-A-Car South Africa and the Sunshine Tour is not just about providing vehicles; it represents a shared commitment to excellence and consistency when it comes to being at the top of our game.

“International travellers and visitors to Africa will be able to appreciate the familiarity and trust associated with the Enterprise brand, while local customers who have been wanting a great alternative in car rental will be able to experience something different when following the Sunshine Tour.”

Enterprise Rent-A-Car South Africa’s partnership with the Sunshine Tour was a natural fit for both brands, with Enterprise franchises and affiliate brands around the world already associated with a range of golf tours and organisations, including the DP World Tour and the LPGA and PGA of America.

Having launched by the Woodford Group in South Africa in May 2023, the global leader in vehicle rental has swiftly emerged as a breath of fresh air, garnering substantial bookings and pickups in its first month alone. The company's commitment to offering a wide range of vehicles coupled with unparalleled customer service has proven popular amongst both local and international customers.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car takes South Africa by storm
Enterprise Rent-A-Car takes South Africa by storm

Issued by Woodford Group 12 Jul 2023

By combining world-class services and systems with an understanding of South African travel preferences, Enterprise ensures that customers' needs are met effectively. Despite the corporate, global background, the local team's expertise allows for personalised and tailored experiences that cater to the unique requirements of travellers in South Africa.

The partnership with the Sunshine Tour allows Enterprise to showcase its commitment to being where its customers want to be – whether business or leisure – and further solidifies its presence in the South African market. By aligning their values and resources, both brands will enhance the tournament experience and set new standards for the car rental industry in South Africa.

As Enterprise Rent-A-Car continues to grow and expand its footprint in the country, customers are welcome to try out the brand and experience comprehensive mobility solutions that truly connect people and provide memorable journeys.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car South Africa is part of the Woodford Group – a mobility and logistics solutions provider.

Woodford Group
The Woodford Group is a progressive, grassroots company that maintains a standard for excellence while consistently expanding horizons through technology, customer experiences, service level quality and social and environmental responsibility.
Read more: Woodford Group, Enterprise Rent-A-Car

