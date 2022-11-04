Industries

4 Nov 2022
Issued by: Woodford Group
As South Africa gears up for a busy festive season, Woodford Car Hire is encouraging people to take the path less travelled and explore the country via road. This holiday season is set to be one of the country's biggest in recent years after two years of Coronavirus lockdowns. However, as inflation continues to rise, the price of travelling has gotten higher, with flight prices reaching record-highs. A one-way flight to Cape Town can go as high as R4,900.
Woodford aims to boost local tourism with innovative campaign

That’s why Woodford Car Hire has come up with an innovative campaign to encourage people to visit the Cape during the holidays while saving on their travelling costs. From 1 November to 28 February 2023, Woodford Car Hire will be offering clients the chance to be rewarded with R2,500 in cash when they book a rental from any location nationwide and drop-off their vehicle at Woodford’s Cape Town International Airport branch.

The car hire company has also waived their R3,500 drop-off fee for cars being returned to Woodford Cape Town and added packages that include free kilometres and waivers when making a booking. Overall, travellers opting to go this route would be saving more than R6,000 in cash back and waiving of fees.

The campaign is designed to give holidaymakers travel alternatives that make sense whilst also acting on Woodford’s promise to give customers more value. It is also centred around inspiring South Africans to go on new adventures and try new things.

So why not book one of our top-class rentals now to make sure you travel without limits this December?

Visit www.woodford.co.za to book.

Woodford Group
The Woodford Group is a progressive, grassroots company that maintains a standard for excellence while consistently expanding horizons through technology, customer experiences, service level quality and social and environmental responsibility.
