A world-class experience with Enterprise

On a daily basis, South Africa sees its fair share of challenges when it comes to service standards across various industries. Inefficiencies, inconsistencies, and a lack of customer-centric approaches have often been pain points for customers and consumers alike.

It’s often a case of extremes with certain industries providing great service, while others are neglected. The car rental industry, in particular, has often left customers feeling dissatisfied when it comes to their overall experience.

This has made Enterprise's entry into the market a much-needed breath of fresh air.

Tried and tested

Enterprise was founded in 1957 and has grown into a global leader in the car rental market with over 10,000 branches in more than 90 countries and territories. That is a remarkable achievement that hasn’t occurred by chance.

The company has worked tirelessly to always improve on service and ensure that customers have the very best experience when it comes to vehicle hire. The dedication to exceptional service is evident in every aspect of their operations.

Enterprise South Africa has therefore introduced a car rental service that is set to a global standard, with customers being able to experience a world-class offering – right here at home. From branch design, customer communication and booking systems – South African customers are discovering that they can enjoy an international standard of service regardless of where they are.

Passport to the world

Enterprise South Africa provides travellers with the ability to book and hire vehicles locally and abroad, easily and seamlessly. The ability to have a single point of contact – and travel anywhere in the world – is what you would expect from a global company. The seamless systems set in place ensures that no details are overlooked, no matter where you book from or where you’re travelling to.

Loyalty and rewards

An integrated loyalty programme is another important aspect that customers would expect from a global service provider.

As with hotel groups, travellers want to be able to earn and redeem rewards or points on the level or scale that fits their standard of travel. Enterprise Plus – Enterprise’s loyalty programme – allows customers to do exactly this. Through Status Match, Enterprise Plus matches customers to their exact rewards tier with other travel vendors, ensuring that they enjoy the same level of benefits (and more!) that they’re accustomed to.

Technology and systems

Enterprise employs cutting-edge technology to streamline every aspect of the rental experience. Advanced reservation systems, chatbots, and an array of software – backed by a great service team – guarantees smooth, hassle-free rentals, that allow customers to relax and focus on their journey.

In addition to the exceptional Enterprise experience, the soon-to-be-launched mobile app is our answer to service innovation. Designed to bring convenience to your fingertips, the Enterprise app will allow easy bookings, real-time updates, and quick support access.

The app will showcase Enterprise's dedication to convenience and innovation when it comes to world-class services.

Partnerships that fit

Having a global perspective also means understanding that nothing happens in isolation. Renting a car to customers isn’t simply that – Enterprise understands that there are destinations to reach and different ways to experience them.

Enterprise South Africa has built relationships with brands that matter and that resonate with our audience and customers. Our partnership with the elite Sunshine Tour golf tournament represents a shared commitment to excellence and aims to support South Africa's passionate sporting culture.

Enterprise continues to forge meaningful partnerships with other companies around the world that yield the most benefit for customers to enjoy.

Plenty to come

As Enterprise continues to establish its footprint in South Africa, more exciting developments are on the horizon. The promise of a truly global and exceptional experience remains at the core of Enterprise South Africa’s mission.

The brand aims to exceed expectations, whilst staying true to its values and commitment to service excellence. South Africans can look forward to even more groundbreaking innovations that set new standards in the car rental industry and bring the world to South Africa in the best possible ways.

Experience world-class service with the world's largest car rental company

Enterprise South Africa is proudly operated by the Woodford Group.




