    Bongani Mageba appointed CEO of Telesure Investment Holdings advisory services

    3 Aug 2022
    Bongani Mageba has been appointed as the chief executive officer of Telesure Investment Holdings (TIH) advisory services.
    Source: Supplied. Bongani Mageba, chief executive officer of TIH's advisory services.
    Source: Supplied. Bongani Mageba, chief executive officer of TIH's advisory services.

    Mageba joins TIH from the Absa Group where he was chief executive for non-banking financial services.

    TIH is part of the international BHL group. BHL has a vast global footprint, operating in eight countries including South Africa, the UK, Australia, France, Turkey, China, Thailand, and Singapore.

    Commenting on the appointment, TIH’s group chief executive officer, Tom Creamer says: “Mageba will lead TIH’s new multiproduct, multi-branded tied agent network.

    "It is a disruptor model - a hybrid of the financial advisor and traditional models that builds on our digital assets and capabilities, optimises cost efficiencies associated with distribution while offering clients peace of mind. We are excited to work with Mageba and to welcome him to TIH.”

    Mageba holds law degrees, an MBA degree, executive education from Harvard Business School and investment and portfolio management from Wharton University.

    He is currently in his final year of his doctoral studies (PhD) with a focus on the investment and banking industry and the role of emotional intelligence in predicting performance.

    “Merging advanced technology that allows for real-time underwriting and straight-through processing, with financial advisors who can offer a full suite of leading insurance and financial-services brands, instead of just one, is an exciting proposition with massive potential for growth.

    "I look forward to challenging the traditional status-quo and disrupting the industry with TIH,” says Mageba.

