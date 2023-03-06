Industries

Coal, Oil & Gas News Namibia

Africa


Namibia makes third oil discovery in the Orange Basin

6 Mar 2023
By: Nyasha Nyaungwa
Namibia's state-owned oil company Namcor has made a third oil discovery with partners Shell and QatarEnergy in the Jonker-1X deepwater exploration well, in the Orange Basin offshore southern Namibia, it said on Monday, 6 March.
Source: suwatpo ©
Source: suwatpo © 123RF.com

New discoveries could make Namibia, the southern neighbour of OPEC member Angola, another oil producer along the African Atlantic coast.

"We are delighted to announce this third oil discovery after the success of the Graff-1X and Venus-1X discoveries by Shell and TotalEnergies in 2022," Immanuel Mulunga, managing director of Namcor, said in a statement.

TotalEnergies makes large oil discovery off Namibia
TotalEnergies makes large oil discovery off Namibia

By 24 Feb 2022

The acquired data is being evaluated, and further appraisal drilling is planned to determine the size and potential of the discovery, the statement said.

Shell Namibia B.V and QatarEnergy each hold a 45% stake in the joint venture while Namcor has 10%.

SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
