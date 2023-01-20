Registration now open for Arabian Travel Market 2023

Tourism and hospitality professionals from around the world can now register to attend Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023, which will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 1-4 May.

Source: Supplied

In line with its theme of Working Towards Net Zero, the 30th edition of ATM will offer a forum for industry leaders and policymakers from across the Middle East and beyond to explore challenges and opportunities related to the future of sustainable travel.

Danielle Curtis, exhibition director ME, Arabian Travel Market, says: “We are excited to officially open registration for the 30th edition of ATM, which will shine a spotlight on sustainability within our sector and how regional decision-makers are driving decarbonisation while maximising profitability and enhancing customer experiences.

Sustainability across the travel and tourism industry

“This year’s conference programme will feature a huge range of sessions that will explore innovation and best practices related to environmental, social and governance (ESG),” Curtis adds. “We expect to welcome more than 34,000 public and private sector travel, tourism and hospitality experts from around the world to ATM 2023 – including over 1,500 exhibitors and representatives from over 150 destinations – making it the perfect platform for relationship-building and knowledge-sharing that will drive tangible, sustainable change.”

The ATM 2023 conference programme is being specifically developed to address sustainability issues across the travel and tourism industry, with commentary from leadership figures representing a variety of sectors such as Destinations, Travel Technology, Aviation, Cruise, Investment, Recruitment, Hotels and Hospitality.

Source: Supplied

There will also be a number of sessions dedicated to key source markets, including India and Saudi Arabia. In addition, ATM will see the return of the ATM Start-up competition where this year, seven innovative travel start-ups will pitch battle on stage to expert judges and audiences as they look to showcase their solutions impacting travel sustainability and recovery.

The conference programme will also explore how innovative sustainable travel trends are likely to evolve, allowing delegates to identify growth strategies within key vertical sectors while providing a platform for regional experts to explore a sustainable future ahead of COP28, which will take place in November 2023 at Expo City Dubai.

To mark its 30th annual event, ATM and its organiser RX Global will unveil a dedicated sustainability pledge comprising 30 goals that will inform the show’s journey towards decarbonisation. In conjunction with sustainability guidelines developed for exhibitors and delegates, this pledge will also help to ensure that this year’s edition of ATM is the most sustainable in history.

The Best Stand Awards will also feature a sustainability category for the first time. Exhibiting organisations will be recognised based on the extent to which they have considered the environmental impact of their stands, as well as their efforts to reduce their carbon footprint.