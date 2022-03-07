Global food prices rise to record high in February

Wheat and maize production

Cereal production shortfall

Source: ©stokkete via 123RF

The index tracks monthly changes in the international prices of commonly-traded food commodities.Theled the increase, rising 8.5% from the previous month to reach a new record high, mostly driven by increased quotations for palm, soy and sunflower oils. The sharp increase in the vegetable price index was principally driven by sustained global import demand, which coincided with a few supply-side factors, including reduced export availabilities of palm oil from Indonesia, the world’s leading exporter, lower soybean production prospects in South America, and concerns about lower sunflower oil exports due to disruptions in the Black Sea region.Theaveraged 6.4% higher in February than January, underpinned by lower-than-expected milk supplies in Western Europe and Oceania, as well as persistent import demand, especially from North Asia and the Middle East.Theincreased 3.0% from the previous month, led by rising quotations for coarse grains, with international maize prices up 5.1%, due to a combination of continued concerns over crop conditions in South America, uncertainty about maize exports from Ukraine, and rising wheat export prices. World wheat prices increased by 2.1%, largely reflecting uncertainty about global supply flows from Black Sea ports. International rice prices increased by 1.1%, sustained by strong demand for fragrant rice from Near East Asian buyers and the appreciation of the currencies of some exporters against the U.S. dollar.Therose 1.1% from January, with international bovine meat quotations reaching a new record high amid strong global import demand and tight supplies of slaughter-ready cattle in Brazil and high demand for herd rebuilding in Australia. While pig meat prices edged up, those of ovine and poultry meat declined, in part due, respectively, to high exportable supplies in Oceania and reduced imports by China following the end of the Spring Festival.The