Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Markets & Investment News Global

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Search jobs

Africa


Kremlin rejects Russian default, says payments executed

27 Jun 2022
The Kremlin has rejected claims that it has defaulted on its external debt for the first time in more than a century, after a grace period on $100m interest payments ran out.

Source:
Source: Pixabay
Some bondholders said Monday (June 27) that they had not received overdue interest payments.

The deadline for making those payments passed a day earlier.

Russia has struggled to keep up payments on $40bn in outstanding bonds since sanctions were imposed on it over the war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin says it’s not for lack of money. It blames restrictions that make it impossible to send payments to bondholders. Moscow accuses the West of trying to drive it into an artificial default.

Since late May the US Treasury Department has effectively blocked Russia from making international payments. For now any default will be largely symbolic though.

Russia can’t borrow internationally at the moment, and doesn’t need to thanks to plentiful oil and gas revenues. However, the stigma of default is likely to raise its borrowing costs in the future.

The payments in question now concern $100m in interest on two bonds. A US official said Monday that the default showed how severely sanctions were affecting Russia.
NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Russia, ruble, Russia-Ukraine conflict

Related

Source: Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with graduates of military academies on the eve of the 81st anniversary of the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union in World War Two in Moscow, Russia June 21, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin
Russia is rerouting trade to BRICS countries - Putin3 days ago
Niger bans refined fuel exports to protect local supply
Niger bans refined fuel exports to protect local supply3 Jun 2022
Source: The Russian Central Bank. REUTERS.
Russia's central bank slashes key interest30 May 2022
EU chief proposes Russian oil ban over war in Ukraine
EU chief proposes Russian oil ban over war in Ukraine4 May 2022
It's time for SA businesses to harness their African trade growth potential
It's time for SA businesses to harness their African trade growth potential15 Apr 2022
Source:
Oil prices slipping on crude?6 Apr 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz