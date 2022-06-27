Global
Africa
Kremlin rejects Russian default, says payments executed
E-commerce, payments and unlocking the potential of the AfCFTA
FNB eBucks recognised as loyalty champion in global awards
Uncertainty ahead: The state of African consumer sentiment
Mauritius Commercial Bank to open Nigeria office in Africa growth plan
Bate Felix, Joe Bavier and Edmund Blair
Kremlin rejects Russian default, says payments executed
27 Jun 2022
|
|
|
The Kremlin has rejected claims that it has defaulted on its external debt for the first time in more than a century, after a grace period on $100m interest payments ran out.
Source:
Pixabay
Some bondholders said Monday (June 27) that they had not received overdue interest payments.
The deadline for making those payments passed a day earlier.
Russia has struggled to keep up payments on $40bn in outstanding bonds since sanctions were imposed on it over the war in Ukraine.
The Kremlin says it’s not for lack of money. It blames restrictions that make it impossible to send payments to bondholders. Moscow accuses the West of trying to drive it into an artificial default.
Since late May the US Treasury Department has effectively blocked Russia from making international payments. For now any default will be largely symbolic though.
Russia can’t borrow internationally at the moment, and doesn’t need to thanks to plentiful oil and gas revenues. However, the stigma of default is likely to raise its borrowing costs in the future.
The payments in question now concern $100m in interest on two bonds. A US official said Monday that the default showed how severely sanctions were affecting Russia.
Tags
Russia
ruble
Russia-Ukraine conflict
SOURCE
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
Go to:
https://www.reuters.com/
Read more:
Russia
,
ruble
,
Russia-Ukraine conflict
