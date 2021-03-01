2021 Golden Globes: All the winners

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the 2021 Golden Globes from separate locations - the Rainbow Room in the Rockerfeller Centre in New York and the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles respectively - on 1 March.

Film

Television

The Cecil B de Mille Award was received by Jane Fonda for her contribution to the world of entertainment. Here’s a look at the rest of the winners:NomadlandAndra Day, The United States vs. Billie HolidayBorat Subsequent MoviefilmChloé Zhao, NomadlandChadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black BottomJodie Foster, The MauritanianMinari (United States)Rosamund Pike, I Care a LotAaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7“Soul” — Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross and Jon BatisteSoulNomadlandDaniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah“Io Si (Seen)” (The Life Ahead)Schitt’s CreekJosh O’Connor, The CrownThe Queen’s GambitThe CrownEmma Corrin, The CrownMark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is TrueCatherine O’Hara, Schitt’s CreekAnya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s GambitJohn Boyega, Small AxeJason Sudeikis, Ted LassoGillian Anderson, The CrownNorman Lear