2021 Golden Globes: All the winners

1 Mar 2021
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the 2021 Golden Globes from separate locations - the Rainbow Room in the Rockerfeller Centre in New York and the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles respectively - on 1 March.
The Cecil B de Mille Award was received by Jane Fonda for her contribution to the world of entertainment. Here’s a look at the rest of the winners: 

GLOBAL

All the 2021 Golden Globe nominations

Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P Henson announced the nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes - as selected by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association...

4 Feb 2021


Film


Best Motion Picture — Drama
Nomadland

Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Director — Motion Picture
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland



Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Motion Picture — Foreign Language
Minari (United States)

Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Screenplay — Motion Picture
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Original Song — Motion Picture
“Soul” — Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

Motion Picture — Animated
Soul

Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Nomadland

Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Original Score — Motion Picture
“Io Si (Seen)” (The Life Ahead)

 

Television


Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Schitt’s Creek

Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made For Television
The Queen’s Gambit

Television series — Drama
The Crown

Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Emma Corrin, The Crown



Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Actress In A Television Series — Musical Or Comedy
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Supporting Actor — Television
John Boyega, Small Axe 

Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actress — Television
Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Carol Burnett Award
Norman Lear
Comment

