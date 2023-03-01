Prudential Financial and Vitality Global sign on the dotted line

Prudential Financial and Vitality Global have clinched a deal on a 10-year expanded partnership.

This new agreement expands on the successful partnership the two firms launched in 2020 to offer health and wellness services in Brazil and Argentina through the Vitality programme.

This collaboration supports Prudential’s broader strategy of expanding access to a suite of physical, mental and financial wellness solutions across emerging markets in Latin America and beyond.

“Based on the outstanding results of our joint offering in Brazil and Argentina and aligned with our mission to democratise access to wellness, I am proud that our expanded partnership with Vitality will allow Prudential to help more people to live longer and better lives,” said Federico Spagnoli, vice president of international wellness solutions at Prudential International Insurance.

Driving growth in emerging markets

“This collaboration will enable our growth in emerging markets by delivering the differentiated products customers need and want.”

Prudential’s total wellness offering allows insurers and employers to provide customers and employees tools and resources to promote their physical, mental and financial health, leading to better productivity and performance.

Using a smartphone or fitness tracker, participants can easily access a diverse range of activities and track their progress.

By meeting their weekly activity goals, members can earn rewards that are redeemable for a variety of goods and services, such as movie tickets, coffee, and other merchandise.

Incentivised participation

Additionally, there is a monthly reward programme where participants can earn a free wearable device if they meet their monthly activity goals. For insurance customers, an annual discount on insurance premiums is available based on their Vitality status.

This powerful wellness ecosystem offers an easy and effective way to encourage healthy behaviours and promote a more active lifestyle.

“Together with Prudential, the opportunity we have to impact a continent’s health is hugely exciting for us,” said Barry Swartzberg, chief executive officer of Vitality Global.

“Our expansion across Latin America will enable us to enhance the lives of tens of millions of people in the coming years. A common trend across the region is a strong demand for digital care and wellness solutions which we will help provide.”