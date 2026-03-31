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    South African rand set for 7% monthly drop against dollar

    The South African rand was slightly firmer in early trade on Tuesday, but it was on course to end the month about 7% weaker against the dollar after a selloff triggered by the Iran war.
    By Alexander Winning
    31 Mar 2026
    31 Mar 2026
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    * At 0610 GMT the rand traded at 17.1575 against the dollar,about 0.3% firmer than its previous close. * The rand has been at the mercy of global market sentiment since the US and Israel started the war in late February and Iran retaliated. * Tuesday's data releases include April fuel priceadjustments, February's trade balance and a central bank bulletin on the economy in the fourth quarter.

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    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

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