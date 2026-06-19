People-first strategy drives iTOO Western Cape appointment

iTOO Special Risks’ sustained growth, which has seen the company more than double its gross written premium in just over a decade, is anchored in its focus on intellectual capital and specialist expertise.

Source: Supplied. Melissa Brink, branch manager for iTOO Special Risks, Western Cape.

The insurer’s ability to attract, develop and retain top talent remains central to its success. This people-first philosophy has underpinned the appointment of Melissa Brink as Western Cape Branch Manager, reflecting iTOO’s ongoing commitment to strengthening leadership and advancing internal talent development across the business.

“iTOO’s people-first approach recognises that productive, empowered team members are a company’s most valuable asset, and Melissa’s appointment reflects the business’s ongoing investment in cultivating leadership from within,” says iTOO special risks chief executive officer, Justin Naylor.

With more than 16 years of experience in the short-term insurance industry and a strong legal foundation as an admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa, Melissa brings deep technical expertise and a proven leadership track record to the role.

She began her insurance career in 2009 as a liability claims handler at Alexander Forbes Risk Services, and business development consultant at Stalker Hutchison & Admiral before joining iTOO in 2013 as an underwriter/business development consultant.

Since then, she has served as an underwriter/business development consultant and, for the past decade, as underwriting manager. In this capacity, she led a multi-line underwriting team and oversaw a broad portfolio of specialist products, including general liability, events liability, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, crime & civil liability, directors’ & officers’ liability, commercial crime, trustees liability, and employment practices liability.

Her legal background, technical depth, and collaborative leadership style position her strongly to lead the Cape Town team and further strengthen iTOO’s broker relationships across the region.

“Brink’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for our business in the Western Cape. She brings a wealth of industry experience, a strong track record of leadership, and a deep understanding of our products and partners. Known for her unwavering commitment to excellence, Brink truly embodies what it means to ‘Think Expert. Think iTOO’,” says Naylor.

“Her appointment reinforces our commitment to growing our talent from within, strengthening our regional capability and delivering consistent value to our brokers and clients. I am confident that Brink will play a pivotal role in driving growth, leading our values and elevating the iTOO brand in the Western Cape.”

Internal talent development

This year marks a significant milestone in Brink's journey with iTOO, celebrating more than a decade of contribution to the business. Her appointment reflects the organisation’s continued focus on developing internal talent and building leadership capability aligned to its values of expertise, partnership, and excellence.

As one of South Africa’s leading specialist insurers, iTOO is recognised for its innovative, tailored insurance solutions and strong broker partnerships, serving a diverse portfolio of corporate, commercial, and specialist clients across multiple sectors.

In her new role, Brink will lead the Western Cape branch with a focus on driving sustainable growth, strengthening broker engagement and supporting the delivery of iTOO’s strategic objectives in the region.

“iTOO has built its reputation on deep expertise, strong relationships, and a commitment to delivering specialist solutions to our brokers and clients. These principles will continue to guide our team and me as we build on our strong foundation in the Western Cape. I am incredibly proud to take on this role and remain committed to our brand promise to ‘Think Expert’ – delivering insight, innovation, and exceptional service in everything we do,” Brink concludes.