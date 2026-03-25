Markets on edge: Why reactive investing may cost South Africans

Financial markets have endured everything from global pandemics to systemic banking shocks over the past two decades.

Source: Supplied. Hugh Hacking, CFA executive: structured investments and annuities at Momentum Corporate.

Today, renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are again unsettling trade flows, energy prices, and investor sentiment, leaving South African investors navigating a surge of uncertainty and noise.

In these moments, the urge to react quickly can feel overwhelming. Yet history shows that long-term success is rarely driven by impulsive decisions. Instead, it is grounded in discipline, patience, and a clearly defined strategy.

As volatility intensifies, returning to core investment principles may prove more valuable than attempting to outpace rapidly shifting headlines:

Rule 1: Let the goal dictate the strategy

The first step to ignoring market noise is understanding exactly what you are investing for. Your time horizon - the duration you expect to keep your money invested - is the single most important factor in determining your strategy.

Consider these two different scenarios: If you are saving for a wedding in 12 months (a short-term goal), market volatility is your enemy. Over a one-year period, the risk of a market dip outweighs the benefit of potential growth. Here, capital protection and liquidity are paramount; a fixed deposit or a low-risk money market account is a prudent choice.

On the other hand, if you are saving for retirement 20 years away (a long-term goal), your greatest enemy isn't volatility, it’s inflation. To achieve real, inflation-beating growth, you must embrace riskier assets like equities. In this context, short-term market dips are merely noise on a much longer, upward-trending graph.

Rule 2: Diversification is your first line of defence

There is no such thing as a perfectly safe asset. Companies can fail, governments can default on bonds, and even cash loses its value as inflation erodes purchasing power.

The most effective way to mitigate these risks is through a balanced, diversified portfolio. By spreading your eggs across multiple baskets - equities, bonds, property, and offshore assets - you ensure that a downturn in one sector or region doesn't lead to the collapse of your entire financial future. Prudence in a volatile world begins with a global perspective.

Rule 3: Don’t try to time the market

Investment markets are inherently unpredictable. The perfect time to buy or sell is usually only visible in the rearview mirror.

When investors panic and switch to cash during a market fall, they do something dangerous: they permanently lock in their losses. By the time they feel safe enough to reinvest, they have often missed the initial, most powerful days of the recovery. As the old adage goes: "It’s not about timing the market; it’s about time in the market." Let compounding do the heavy lifting while you stay the course.

Rule 4: Know your personal risk profile

Risk isn't just a mathematical calculation; it’s a psychological one. A sound strategy must account for two factors: financial capacity in terms of how much of a loss your balance sheet can actually afford before it impacts your life and emotional appetite in terms of how much volatility you can stomach before it affects your sleep.

If you find that market fluctuations cause significant anxiety, you may require a strategy with greater capital protection. For these investors, smoothed bonus investments can be an ideal solution, as they even out the peaks and troughs of market performance to provide a more stable growth path.

Changing priorities near retirement

A common question as investors age is: "When should I change my strategy?" As you approach retirement, your time horizon and risk profile naturally shift.

If you plan to buy a life annuity, you need to prepare for full liquidation on a specific date. Starting about five years before retirement, your strategy should proactively shift toward lower volatility to protect your accumulated capital from a last-minute market crash.

If you plan to use a living annuity, your investment horizon remains long-term even after you stop working. However, you must now balance the need for growth with the need for a sustainable drawdown. Many retirement funds offer life-stage models or smoothed bonus options designed to automate this transition, ensuring you aren't over-exposed to risk when you can least afford it.

Ignore short-term noise

Sudden market falls are undoubtedly scary. However, if you have invested according to a clear goal, diversified your assets, and understood your own limits, you can afford to be patient. Don't let the short-term noise of today derail the long-term focus of your life's work.