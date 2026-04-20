From pump to premium: How fuel costs impact insurance

South Africans are once again grappling with rising fuel prices, with the impact extending far beyond the petrol pump. As a key driver of economic activity, fuel costs influence everything from transport and production to the price of goods and services.

Source: Supplied. Kobus Groenewald, consultant for GIB Insurance Brokers.

Increasingly, the insurance sector is feeling the strain, as higher fuel prices drive up claims costs and operational expenses. At a time when households and businesses are already under pressure, insurers are being forced to reassess risk, adjust premiums and adapt their support to clients in a more volatile and uncertain environment.

Fuel is not just another expense. It sits at the centre of transport, food production, manufacturing and ultimately the cost of living. In South Africa, where fuel prices are heavily influenced by global oil markets and a volatile rand, even small shifts internationally can have a significant local impact, says Kobus Groenewald, a consultant for GIB Insurance Brokers.

For insurers, this creates a complex challenge. Their role is to repair or replace damaged assets, and when the cost of moving parts, sourcing materials or delivering services rises, so does the cost of claims. Over time, this filters through to premiums, affecting both individuals and businesses.

Why premiums are under pressure

One of the clearest consequences of rising fuel prices is an increase in claims costs, particularly in motor and commercial insurance. Everything from towing a vehicle to transporting parts and completing repairs becomes more expensive.

Longer repair times, driven by supply-chain delays and higher transport costs, also mean additional expenses such as courtesy vehicles. These pressures build steadily and while premium increases may not happen immediately, they are often unavoidable as insurers adjust to sustained cost increases.

Pressure on businesses and fleets

For businesses that rely heavily on transport, such as logistics and delivery companies, rising fuel prices hit even harder. Fuel is a major operating cost, and when it increases, margins shrink.

This financial pressure can lead to difficult decisions, from reducing maintenance to cutting operational costs, which may increase risk over time. For insurers, this means closer scrutiny of these businesses, changes in underwriting approaches and, in some cases, higher premiums or stricter terms.

A global challenge with local consequences

While South Africa faces its own unique economic pressures, this is not a challenge we face alone. Around the world, insurers are navigating the same environment of rising costs and shifting risk.

Fuel and energy prices are playing a key role in driving global inflation and the insurance sector is no exception. As the cost of claims rises internationally, this feeds into the broader insurance value chain, including reinsurance, which ultimately influences pricing at a local level.

This interconnected reality means that global events, from geopolitical tensions to supply-chain disruptions, can have a direct impact on what South Africans pay for insurance.

Adapting to a new reality

Rising fuel prices are no longer a short-term disruption. They are becoming a recurring feature of the global economy, and their impact on insurance is likely to remain.

For insurers and intermediaries, this means placing greater emphasis on clear communication, responsible underwriting and helping clients understand the importance of adequate cover.

For policyholders, the key takeaway is simple. Insurance is not static. As the cost of living changes, so does the cost of protecting what matters.

As South Africa continues to navigate economic uncertainty, staying informed and proactive will be essential. While fuel prices may be beyond our control, understanding their broader impact empowers us to make smarter decisions about how we protect what we have built.