South Africa
Agriculture Agriculture
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    FMD vaccinations top 5.4 million as more vaccines arrive

    South Africa's foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) vaccination campaign has surpassed 5.4 million cattle, with a further two million vaccine doses arriving in the country to support ongoing efforts to contain the outbreak.
    22 Jun 2026
    22 Jun 2026
    Source: Pixabay via
    Source: Pixabay via Pexels

    The latest batch of Dollvet vaccines arrived at OR Tambo International Airport, while the Agricultural Research Council (ARC) continues to ramp up local production.

    Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen said the ARC bottled 20,000 vaccines on 12 June and is expected to bottle a further 20,000 doses before the end of the month.

    “I am also pleased to announce that the Agricultural Research Council (“ARC”) bottled 20,000 vaccines on 12 June 2026, with the process commencing for the bottling of another 20, 000 before the end of June, which will bring our local production to 40, 000 for the month. It remains imperative that we continue with the provision of a consistent supply of vaccine provision.”

    KZN records highest vaccine numbers

    According to the Department of Agriculture, a total of 5,486,860 cattle had been vaccinated as of 11 June 2026.

    KwaZulu-Natal has recorded the highest number of vaccinations at 1,163,193, followed by the Free State with 1,015,020 and the Eastern Cape with 891,924.

    The provincial breakdown is:

    • Eastern Cape: 891,924
    • Free State: 1,015,020
    • Gauteng: 351,945
    • KwaZulu-Natal: 1,163,193
    • Limpopo: 357,045
    • Mpumalanga: 531,096
    • North West: 753,522
    • Northern Cape: 114,071
    • Western Cape: 309,044

    The Free State became the first province to surpass one million vaccinations, reaching 1,015,020 doses administered by 11 June.

    Steenhuisen commended the provincial agriculture department, led by MEC Elzabe Rockman and chief director Dr Jurgens Barnard, for the pace of its vaccination programme.

    Feedlots urged to utilise allocations

    Steenhuisen said the department would continue working with provinces to accelerate vaccinations and urged feedlots to utilise their allocated doses.

    “We will continue to work closely with the provinces and reiterate our call for faster vaccinations. It is also important that the feedlots utilise their allocations in order to keep the economic value chain going. I have also engaged with my Department and requested them to expedite the Section 9 Report, which should reach my Office within the next day or two, in order to bring additional reprieve to our farmers.”

    The minister also acknowledged the contribution of veterinarians and private-sector partners involved in the vaccination programme.

    “The goal must remain: to work together to vaccinate as many cattle as possible as quickly as possible in order to end the current outbreak and place us on the path to ensuring that this is the last major outbreak of FMD in South Africa.”

    Share this article
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz