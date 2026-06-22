FMD vaccinations top 5.4 million as more vaccines arrive

South Africa's foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) vaccination campaign has surpassed 5.4 million cattle, with a further two million vaccine doses arriving in the country to support ongoing efforts to contain the outbreak.

The latest batch of Dollvet vaccines arrived at OR Tambo International Airport, while the Agricultural Research Council (ARC) continues to ramp up local production.

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen said the ARC bottled 20,000 vaccines on 12 June and is expected to bottle a further 20,000 doses before the end of the month.

“I am also pleased to announce that the Agricultural Research Council (“ARC”) bottled 20,000 vaccines on 12 June 2026, with the process commencing for the bottling of another 20, 000 before the end of June, which will bring our local production to 40, 000 for the month. It remains imperative that we continue with the provision of a consistent supply of vaccine provision.”

KZN records highest vaccine numbers

According to the Department of Agriculture, a total of 5,486,860 cattle had been vaccinated as of 11 June 2026.

KwaZulu-Natal has recorded the highest number of vaccinations at 1,163,193, followed by the Free State with 1,015,020 and the Eastern Cape with 891,924.

The provincial breakdown is:

• Eastern Cape: 891,924

• Free State: 1,015,020

• Gauteng: 351,945

• KwaZulu-Natal: 1,163,193

• Limpopo: 357,045

• Mpumalanga: 531,096

• North West: 753,522

• Northern Cape: 114,071

• Western Cape: 309,044

The Free State became the first province to surpass one million vaccinations, reaching 1,015,020 doses administered by 11 June.

Steenhuisen commended the provincial agriculture department, led by MEC Elzabe Rockman and chief director Dr Jurgens Barnard, for the pace of its vaccination programme.

Feedlots urged to utilise allocations

Steenhuisen said the department would continue working with provinces to accelerate vaccinations and urged feedlots to utilise their allocated doses.

“We will continue to work closely with the provinces and reiterate our call for faster vaccinations. It is also important that the feedlots utilise their allocations in order to keep the economic value chain going. I have also engaged with my Department and requested them to expedite the Section 9 Report, which should reach my Office within the next day or two, in order to bring additional reprieve to our farmers.”

The minister also acknowledged the contribution of veterinarians and private-sector partners involved in the vaccination programme.

“The goal must remain: to work together to vaccinate as many cattle as possible as quickly as possible in order to end the current outbreak and place us on the path to ensuring that this is the last major outbreak of FMD in South Africa.”