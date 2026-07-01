Fleet Safety Awards 2026 entries now open

Entries are now open for the Fleet Safety Awards 2026, with organisations and professionals across the transport and logistics sector encouraged to submit their entries before the 3 September 2026 deadline.

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The judging panel is seeking individuals and organisations that go beyond compliance with safety regulations by demonstrating leadership and measurable improvements in fleet safety.

Judges will assess entrants on their ability to:

• Demonstrate measurable improvements in safety performance and incident reduction;

• Foster a safety-first culture;

• Implement policies and procedures that exceed industry standards;

• Show leadership in promoting road safety within their teams and the wider industry;

• Integrate sustainable practices alongside safety excellence;

• Contribute to advancing road safety knowledge and best practices; and

• Serve as positive role models and mentors.

Award categories

The Fleet Safety Awards recognise excellence across several categories:

• Best Fleet Manager – recognising leaders who advance safety procedures while fostering innovation;

• Best Organisation – honouring companies demonstrating road safety excellence through policies and innovative initiatives, with a cash prize to be donated to a CSI initiative;

• Road Warrior – recognising professional drivers who demonstrate excellence in safe driving practices across all vehicle categories, with a cash prize;

• Most Improved Truck Stop – recognising facilities that prioritise driver safety, wellbeing and sustainable operations, with a cash prize towards an improvement project;

• Sustainability Leadership Award – recognising organisations that combine environmental commitment with exemplary safety standards, with a cash prize towards a sustainability initiative; and

• Sustainability Innovation Award – recognising companies providing innovative sustainability solutions for the industry.

Separate bus industry categories will also recognise outstanding safety leadership in the Best Fleet Manager, Best Organisation and Road Warrior categories.

According to the organisers, strong submissions include detailed examples, measurable results and evidence of a sustained commitment to road safety excellence.

Entrants are encouraged to allow sufficient time to prepare their submissions before the closing date.

Entries close on 3 September 2026.