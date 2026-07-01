South Africa
Logistics Road Freight & Fleet Management
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsWorld PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comUnitransFastway CouriersCape ChamberEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Fleet Safety Awards 2026 entries now open

    Entries are now open for the Fleet Safety Awards 2026, with organisations and professionals across the transport and logistics sector encouraged to submit their entries before the 3 September 2026 deadline.
    1 Jul 2026
    1 Jul 2026
    Source: Gustavo Fring via
    Source: Gustavo Fring via Pexels

    The judging panel is seeking individuals and organisations that go beyond compliance with safety regulations by demonstrating leadership and measurable improvements in fleet safety.

    Judges will assess entrants on their ability to:

    • Demonstrate measurable improvements in safety performance and incident reduction;
    • Foster a safety-first culture;
    • Implement policies and procedures that exceed industry standards;
    • Show leadership in promoting road safety within their teams and the wider industry;
    • Integrate sustainable practices alongside safety excellence;
    • Contribute to advancing road safety knowledge and best practices; and
    • Serve as positive role models and mentors.

    Award categories

    The Fleet Safety Awards recognise excellence across several categories:

    Best Fleet Manager – recognising leaders who advance safety procedures while fostering innovation;
    Best Organisation – honouring companies demonstrating road safety excellence through policies and innovative initiatives, with a cash prize to be donated to a CSI initiative;
    Road Warrior – recognising professional drivers who demonstrate excellence in safe driving practices across all vehicle categories, with a cash prize;
    Most Improved Truck Stop – recognising facilities that prioritise driver safety, wellbeing and sustainable operations, with a cash prize towards an improvement project;
    Sustainability Leadership Award – recognising organisations that combine environmental commitment with exemplary safety standards, with a cash prize towards a sustainability initiative; and
    Sustainability Innovation Award – recognising companies providing innovative sustainability solutions for the industry.

    Separate bus industry categories will also recognise outstanding safety leadership in the Best Fleet Manager, Best Organisation and Road Warrior categories.

    According to the organisers, strong submissions include detailed examples, measurable results and evidence of a sustained commitment to road safety excellence.

    Entrants are encouraged to allow sufficient time to prepare their submissions before the closing date.

    Entries close on 3 September 2026.

    Read more: road safety, fleet management, truck drivers, road transport, logistics industry, transport industry, fleet safety, South Africa logistics
    Share this article
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz