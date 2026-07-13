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    Enterprises UP empowering people, organisations and performance through skills development

    In today’s fast-moving and competitive business environment, success depends on people who can adapt, lead and innovate. At Enterprises University of Pretoria (Enterprises UP), we partner with both individuals and organisations to build the skills that matter, driving performance, unlocking potential and supporting sustainable growth.
    Issued by Enterprises University of Pretoria - Training Solutions Department
    13 Jul 2026
    13 Jul 2026
    Enterprises UP empowering people, organisations and performance through skills development

    Our approach combines academic excellence with real-world application, ensuring that every learning experience delivers practical impact from day one.

    Skills development that drives real economic impact

    Skills development is more than an obligation, it is a powerful driver of transformation, productivity and long-term success. In South Africa, building capability at both individual and organisational level is essential to creating jobs, strengthening businesses and enabling inclusive economic growth.

    Enterprises UP supports this journey by delivering high-quality, relevant training solutions designed to address evolving market needs while equipping people with the tools to succeed.

    What we offer

    We work closely with individuals, teams and organisations to deliver training solutions that are practical, flexible and results-driven:

    Focused short courses for immediate impact

    Our short courses are designed for busy professionals who need targeted, practical skills in a short time. Covering areas such as digital marketing, artificial intelligence and customer experience, these courses enable rapid upskilling and immediate workplace application.

    Professional development programmes for sustained growth

    Our comprehensive training programmes support deeper learning and long-term capability building across 21 fields of study, offering both breadth and depth to meet diverse professional and organisational needs. From financial management, strategy, operations and compliance to high-demand areas such as project management, risk management and leadership development, these programmes are designed to build critical capabilities that drive performance.

    By combining practical insight with academic excellence, our programmes empower professionals and organisations to strengthen skills, enhance decision-making and achieve their strategic objectives with confidence.

    Customised and group training solutions

    We specialise in designing and delivering tailored training programmes for organisations and teams. By aligning learning to your specific objectives, challenges and industry context, we ensure:

      - Relevant, organisation-specific content
      - Scalable group training for teams and departments
      - Improved performance and measurable outcomes
      - Learning experiences that translate directly into business results

    Whether you are looking to upskill a team, implement organisation-wide development initiatives, or address a specific capability gap, our customised training solutions are built to deliver impact where it matters most.

    Enterprises UP empowering people, organisations and performance through skills development

    Why partner with Enterprises UP?

      - We listen first, ensuring every solution is aligned to your needs
      - We combine academic credibility with practical application
      - We deliver flexible solutions for both individuals and organisations
      - We focus on measurable outcomes and real-world impact
      - We build long-term partnerships centred on growth and excellence

    Your partner in future-ready skills

    At Enterprises UP, we believe that empowered people build successful organisations. Whether you are an individual ready to advance your career, or an organisation looking to build a future-fit workforce, we are here to support your journey through relevant, impactful learning.

    Contact us

    Tel: 012 434 2500
    Email: az.ca.pu.sesirpretne@ofni
    Website: www.enterprises.up.ac.za

    Share this article
    Enterprises University of Pretoria - Training Solutions Department
    Our Training Solutions and Research Solutions translate into increased productivity and enhanced customer service excellence within any industry. Drawing on the knowledge of academic and industry experts from the University of Pretoria, our track record includes high-quality, customised and practical solutions that set us apart from a traditional skills development and research organisation.
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