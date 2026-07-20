Dust-A-Side highlights winter dust control for mining operations in 2026

Dust-A-Side outlines how its dust management solutions support South African mining, construction, and industrial operations through the dry winter season.

With the dry winter months of 2026 well underway, mining, construction, and industrial operations across South Africa have entered the stretch of the year when airborne dust is at its most difficult to keep in check. Scarce rainfall, dry winds, and round-the-clock haulage traffic all work together to lift fine material off unpaved roads, stockpiles, and active work areas. Dust-A-Side, a South African dust management company, is using the season to remind site operators that keeping dust under control goes beyond comfort. It sits at the heart of safety, environmental compliance, and the efficiency of the operation itself.

Across the Highveld and much of the rest of the country, winter means clear skies and very little moisture in the ground. On mines, quarries, and construction sites, haul roads dry out fast, and the dust that vehicles kick up can drift far past the boundary of the operation. Dust-A-Side partners with these sites to keep road surfaces bound and sealed, allowing work to carry on in any weather while protecting both the surrounding environment and the people on site from excessive dust.

What Dust-A-Side offers

Dust-A-Side delivers dust suppression and road management solutions for operations where heavy traffic and dry conditions create ongoing dust challenges. Its product range is built to bind and stabilise road surfaces and includes bitumen emulsion, lignosulphonate, polymer, and surfactant-based treatments. Applied to haul roads and working surfaces, these products hold loose material in place instead of allowing passing vehicles to throw it into the air.

In addition to its road treatment products, the company supplies dust control equipment, including fog cannons and dust prevention systems that capture and settle particles within active work zones. Pairing surface treatment with airborne capture means operations can tackle dust at its source and in the areas where it gathers. The result is a cleaner, safer place to work and roads that stand up to the loads placed on them.

Measurement forms part of the offering too. The DASMetrics road performance evaluation service gives operators hard data on the state of their road network, while dust monitoring services allow sites to track airborne particle levels over time. With this information in hand, operators can see exactly where treatments are delivering and where more attention is required, rather than working on guesswork.

Who Dust-A-Side works with

The company operates across a broad range of industries. In mining, it supports opencast and underground operations alike, where haul roads carry heavy loads around the clock. It also works with quarries, where crushing and hauling produce dust without pause, and with the construction and civil construction sectors, where temporary roads and active earthworks disturb material that has to be managed.

Beyond these core industries, Dust-A-Side serves railways, agriculture, dry bulk material terminals, municipal and rural roads, transport yards, and tailings and waste facilities. Each of these environments experiences dust differently, from the fine material lifting off rural gravel roads to the particles escaping bulk terminals that handle loose cargo. The variety of this client base shows just how widely dust touches operations throughout the South African economy.

Why Dust Control Matters this winter

The dry season is when dust problems are at their most visible and their most expensive. Poor visibility on haul roads increases safety risks for drivers and equipment operators. Airborne dust can harm the health of workers and neighbouring communities, and once it crosses site boundaries it tends to attract the attention of regulators. Operations that let dust exceed acceptable limits face the prospect of environmental penalties, along with the practical disruption of having to slow down or halt work altogether.

The operational costs stack up as well. Dust speeds up wear on engines and components, while roads in poor condition slow hauling cycles and push fuel consumption higher. By keeping surfaces bound and roads sealed, Dust-A-Side helps operators look after their equipment, hold steady cycle times, and bring diesel use down. What emerges is a working environment that is cleaner and safer, and also cheaper to run through the toughest months of winter.

An environmentally responsible approach

Dust-A-Side presents its products as non-hazardous and eco-friendly, developed to help clients stay on the right side of environmental regulations, steer clear of fines, and keep working areas cleaner. The water savings story is central to this. In a dry country during a dry season, reducing the volume of water spent on dust control is a win for the environment and for practicality alike, releasing a resource that is needed in many other places.

The company describes itself as South African born with an international footprint, taking the lessons of local conditions to dust challenges far beyond the country. That grounding in South African mining and industrial environments informs every product and service it offers, all of which are built for the heat, dryness, and heavy traffic that characterise so many sites here.

Looking ahead to the rest of the dry season

With a number of dry winter weeks still to come in 2026, Dust-A-Side is encouraging operators to take stock of how their roads and working areas are performing and to ask whether their current measures are keeping up with the season. Sites that plan for dust as a standing part of the operation, rather than reacting once the problem becomes severe, generally enjoy steadier performance and fewer interruptions.

The company’s blend of surface treatments, dust prevention equipment, road performance evaluation, and monitoring gives operators the means to take that planned approach. Armed with a clear picture of road conditions and dust levels across their work areas, sites can focus effort where it counts and keep operations running safely through the most demanding part of the year.

Operators and site managers who want to understand how these solutions could apply to their own conditions can learn more about Dust-A-Side’s products and services on the Dust-A-Side website at https://dustaside.com/. The team works with each operation to assess its roads, surfaces, and dust challenges and to put together an approach suited to the site and the season.

Media Contact

Dust-A-Side

Email: moc.edisatsud@ofni

Phone: +27 12 648 8900

Website: https://dustaside.com/



