Aions Ventures warns founders on risks of scaling too fast

As South Africa marks Financial Literacy Month, Aions Ventures says many early-stage founders fail not due to a lack of funding, but because they struggle to manage growth once capital begins to flow.

Kerryn Campion, COO at Aions Ventures | image supplied

According to Kerryn Campion, chief operating officer at Aions Ventures, the transition from survival to scale is where financial discipline is most tested.

“The shift from survival to scale is where we see the biggest financial missteps,” said Campion. “Founders move from constrained environments into managing larger amounts of capital, more complex obligations and higher expectations, often without adjusting their mindset.”

She said a key risk is the assumption that increased revenue signals financial stability.

“Revenue can create a false sense of security. Cash flow tells a very different story. Businesses can be signing larger deals while increasing exposure if income and expenses are not properly aligned,” she said.

As businesses grow, operational complexity increases. Hiring accelerates, costs rise ahead of stable income, and founders may take on larger contracts without fully accounting for delivery requirements or working capital needs.

“You often see founders overcommitting once they secure a major opportunity. With scale comes tighter margins, more pressure on timelines and increased risk,” Campion said.

Funding can further compound these challenges. While often seen as validation, it introduces new obligations, including growth targets, reporting requirements and investor expectations.

“Capital is not a safety net. It brings additional pressure. If not managed carefully, it can lead to decisions that increase long-term risk,” she said.

Campion emphasised that financial literacy extends beyond understanding financial concepts to consistently applying discipline in decision-making.

“Financial literacy is reflected in how businesses price, spend, forecast and respond to setbacks. Discipline is what allows a business to absorb shocks,” she said.

She added that while early financial mistakes can often be absorbed, the impact becomes significantly greater as businesses scale.

“At a larger scale, the same mistakes are harder to recover from. The real challenge for founders is not securing funding or winning contracts, but managing what comes next,” Campion said.