Egyptian startup Blnk raises $32m in funding round

10 Nov 2022
By: Mahmoud Salama
Blnk, a fintech platform that enables instant consumer credit in Egypt, has closed one of the country's biggest funding rounds for a startup this year, raising $32m, its chief executive said.
Source: Blnk
Source: Blnk

The company, launched in October 2021, raised $23.7m in equity and debt funding and $8.3m in securitised bond issuance, co-founder and CEO Amr Sultan told Reuters.

The funds will be used to accelerate financial inclusion within underserved communities across the country, to support further development of Blnk’s artificial intelligence-powered lending infrastructure, and to finance the company’s fast-growing portfolio of customers, he added.

The combined pre-seed and seed funding rounds of $12.5m were led by Abu Dhabi’s Emirates International Investment Company (EIIC) and Egypt-based venture capital firm Sawari Ventures, with participation from several prominent local and international angel investors.

The $11.2m debt funding was secured from a number of leading local banks. The $8.3m securitised bond issuance was underwritten by National Bank of Egypt and Banque du Caire.

Blnk has developed a digital lending platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to instantly underwrite and finance their customers' purchases at the point of sale and enables consumers access to financing to purchase a range of products and services, including electronics, furniture and automotive services, paying over instalments ranging from six to 36 months.

The company says it has disbursed more than $20m in loans to date.

SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Mahmoud Salama

Reporting by Mahmoud Salama; Editing by Mark Potter
