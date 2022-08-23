Industries

Netflix scholarship applications open for West and Central Africa

23 Aug 2022
Film and television students in West and Central Africa are invited to apply to the Netflix Creative Equity Scholarship Fund, following the extension of the streaming giant's programme to the region. Applications are now open for students to apply to study at institutions in Nigeria, Ghana, Benin and Gabon.

Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

Netflix's global Netflix Creative Equity Fund, which was launched in 2021 and will be distributed to various initiatives over the next five years with the goal of building a strong, diverse pipeline of creatives around the world, includes a $1m scholarship fund for students from Sub-Saharan Africa. The scholarship fund will cover tuition, housing, study materials, and living expenses at selected partner schools in Nigeria where beneficiaries have been accepted to pursue a programme of study in the television and film disciplines in the 2022 academic year.

The Netflix CESF is set to launch across the region in the academic year beginning in 2022, and Netflix will partner with Dalberg as an implementation partner and fund administrator in the West and Central Africa region.

How it works

The Netflix CESF is intended to provide financial aid in the form of full scholarships at partner higher educational institutions in Nigeria, Benin, Ghana and Gabon to help ambitious creatives from West and Central African countries obtain official qualifications and training. The following countries in West and Central Africa will be eligible: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Côte D'Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Togo.

Source:
Netflix invests $1m towards scholarships in Africa

20 Jan 2022

The fund will be available to students who have obtained admission to study in various film and TV-focused disciplines, for the 2022 academic year, at the following partner institutions:

  • Institut Philippe Maury de l'audiovisuel et du Cinéma (Ipmac-Groupe EM Gabon-Universite), Gabon
  • Institut Supérieur des Métiers de l'Audiovisuel (Isma) (Bénin)
  • National Film and Television Institute (Nafti), Ghana
  • National Film Institute Jos, Nigeria
  • Pan-Atlantic University, Nigeria

Applications are now open here until the 4 September 2022 at 11:59pm.

NextOptions
Read more: Netflix, scholarship programme, scholarship applications

