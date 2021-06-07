Fashion & Homeware News West Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
    Show more
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad

    Africa

    More...Submit news
    Advertise on Bizcommunity
    Enquire

    Subscribe to industry newsletters

    From apprentice to fashion icon: Ivory Coast's Pathe'O, 50 years on

    7 Jun 2021
    By: Loucoumane Coulibaly, Bate Felix and John Stonestreet
    When 20-year-old Pathe Ouedraogo left his Burkina Faso village in 1969 in search of a better life in neighbouring Ivory Coast, his dream was to return with a bicycle and a transistor radio to prove he had made it.

    The Burkinabe-Ivorian stylist Pathe Ouedraogo, known as Pathe'O, is pictured after a fashion show marking 50 years of his career and the inauguration of "Maison Pathe'O" fashion house, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast 29 May 2021. Reuters/Luc Gnago

    He was too thin to work on a cocoa farm, so took the chance to learn how to make clothes instead – a decision that propelled him to fashion stardom. "The most accessible job at the time was to be an apprentice tailor," said Ouedraogo.

    The man mostly known as Pathe'O is now celebrating a 50-year career during which his signature casual shirts and dresses in vibrant African prints and fabrics have graced the shoulders of celebrities and political luminaries including Nelson Mandela.

    SA's Lukhanyo Mdingi nabs spot on 2021 LVMH Prize shortlist

    Lukhanyo Mdingi is among the 20 designers from around the globe selected as semi-finalists for the 2021 LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers...

    1 Apr 2021


    His big break came in 1994 when South African singer Miriam Makeba bought four shirts from him as a gift for the former South African president. Mandela wore one and mentioned Pathe'O's name when asked about its origins during a trip to Paris.

    The publicity sparked a rush of orders and sales that emptied his shop and propelled him to the forefront of the fashion scene.

    He met Mandela in 1998. "It was a meeting that changed my life," Pathe'O told Reuters. "In the village, we would hear about Mandela and Apartheid and all the rest, I never thought I'd be a tailor, even less dress him."



    Promoting African fashion


    He marked his five decades with a glitzy show and the launch of a new boutique in an upmarket Abidjan neighbourhood, whose walls are adorned with pictures of him with famous people including Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote and Morocco's King Mohamed VI, and presidents including such as Paul Kagame of Rwanda and Alpha Conde of Guinea wearing his shirts.

    Pathe'O now sees his mission as doing more to promote African fashion. "Africans themselves are still adverse to wearing what is made in Africa. That's the real problem ... This is the real fight today," he said.


    SOURCE

    Reuters
    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About the author

    Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Bate Felix and John Stonestreet.
    Comment

    Read more: fashion design, Nelson Mandela, African fashion

    Related

    The history of sneakers: From commodity to cultural icon3 Jun 2021
    Puma Re.Gen collection puts textile waste to creative use19 May 2021
    Under Armour launches Iso-Chill textile technology11 May 2021
    SA surf brand Mami Wata crowdfunds for international expansion29 Apr 2021
    Greening the global textile value chain23 Apr 2021
    Rotary Africa event to unpack sustainable development of fashion and textiles14 Apr 2021
    SA's Lukhanyo Mdingi nabs spot on 2021 LVMH Prize shortlist1 Apr 2021
    Sustainable fashion in the spotlight at Sandton City expo31 Mar 2021

    News


    Show more
    Let's do Biz