Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Design & Manufacturing News West Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Cotton exporter Benin developing home-grown textile industry

24 Oct 2022
By: Alison Williams
On a large factory floor in southwestern Benin, dozens of young people cut, stitch and assemble cotton shirts - part of a major push by the West African country to develop its textile sector.
Source: Reuters/Coffi Seraphin Zounyekpe
Source: Reuters/Coffi Seraphin Zounyekpe

Benin has in the last few years become Africa's leading cotton producer, with annual production of 728,000 tonnes in 2020/21, according to government figures. It exports almost all of that raw, with the majority going to Bangladesh.

Now, an initiative is under way to create jobs and revenue by processing the cotton locally, with the goal of exporting apparel to consumer markets in Europe, Asia, Africa and the United States.

"We have decided that in this country, we are no longer going to sell this cotton raw. We are going to transform this cotton, in particular by installing integrated textile factories," said Letondji Beheton, managing director of the Glo-Djigbe Industrial Zone (GDIZ), about 45km from Cotonou.

$1bn invested in Glo-Djigbe Industrial Zone

GDIZ started two years ago as the result of a partnership between the government and Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms (Arise IIP), a pan-African venture partly owned by the Africa Finance Corporation.

More than $1bn has been invested in the zone so far, which will include textile factories as well as cashew processing units, pharmaceutical processing units, and more, said Beheton. Only a quarter of it has been developed so far.

Although the systems are not yet in place to get cotton from field to factory, GDIZ has started training about 1,000 garment workers using imported materials for now. "When the Glo-Djigbe factory starts its activities, I am sure that we will earn more," said 46-year-old cotton farmer Leonard Madjaedou, who has benefited from government support to boost his yields.

How nanotechnology can revive Nigeria's textile industry
How nanotechnology can revive Nigeria's textile industry

By 1 Jul 2022

In 13 months, the industrial zone aims to employ 15,000 people in three textile factories that will have a processing capacity of about 40,000 tonnes of cotton fibre, Beheton said. Eventually, he envisages a multi-billion dollar industry that could process the majority of Benin's cotton.

Cotton is grown in several West African countries including Mali, Togo, Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast, but most is exported raw with little industrial processing across the region.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: textile manufacturing, clothing production, textile production

Related

Source: Supplied
H&M Foundation on the lookout for sustainable fashion innovators1 hour ago
Cape Union Mart Group launches design studio to drive localisation
Cape Union Mart Group launches design studio to drive localisation7 Oct 2022
#JockeyLovesLocal: Underwear brand partners with SA designers for Heritage Month
#JockeyLovesLocal: Underwear brand partners with SA designers for Heritage Month26 Sep 2022
Pick n Pay Clothing to boost local sourcing
Pick n Pay Clothing to boost local sourcing5 Sep 2022
Ethical fashion: How transparent are the world's biggest brands?
Ethical fashion: How transparent are the world's biggest brands?15 Jul 2022
How nanotechnology can revive Nigeria's textile industry
How nanotechnology can revive Nigeria's textile industry1 Jul 2022
Cotton On's first impact report captures sustainability and ethical business targets
Cotton On's first impact report captures sustainability and ethical business targets7 Mar 2022
How Cape Town's drought spurred water-wise innovation at Levi's
How Cape Town's drought spurred water-wise innovation at Levi's21 Jan 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz