Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Mining News Botswana

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Botswana's Minergy seeks govt bailout after halting coal mining ops

9 Mar 2023
By: Brian Benza
Minergy has approached Botswana's government for a financial bailout to settle debts owed to a mining contractor, which has brought mining operations at its Masama coal mine to a halt, the company's chief executive officer Morné Du Plessis said on Wednesday, 8 March.
Source: parilovv ©
Source: parilovv © 123RF.com

On Tuesday, 7 March, Minergy announced production had ceased at Masama after the mining contractor, Jarcon Open Cast Mining, downed tools due to overdue payments.

Minergy has blamed weakening coal prices for its operational problems, saying it has seen a 33% drop in coal prices since mid-December.

The mine is now in talks with the state-owned Mineral Development Company of Botswana (MDCB) and Botswana Development Corporation (BDC) for funding to pay the contractor, Du Plessis told Reuters.

India's Jindal wins bid to build Botswana's 300MW coal power plant
India's Jindal wins bid to build Botswana's 300MW coal power plant

By 22 Nov 2022

No details were provided on the amount Minergy requested

He did not disclose how much cash Minergy is requesting, or how much it owes the contractor, as the company is currently in a closed period.

“Talks are ongoing and we are confident that we will get help from government. Masama is a strategic asset for Botswana in its coal industry aspirations, and we are hoping to turn the situation around as quickly as we can,” Du Plessis said.

With coal miners having limited traditional funding options due to climate change concerns, the two Botswana state agencies have previously provided more than BWP300m ($22.35m) in funding to bring Masama into production and expand its operations.

Masama has capacity to produce 1.5 million tonnes of coal per year and is the smaller of two coal mines currently in operation in Botswana, the other being the state-owned Morupule Coal Mine, with 4.2 million tonne capacity.

Minergy’s latest annual report

Minergy’s latest annual report shows that as of June 2022, the company owed the mining contractor BWP79m after a debt restructuring exercise. It also owed BDC BWP125m and MDCB some BWP295m.

Strong demand, mostly from Europe due to the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, drove Minergy’s exports up 53% in the half-year to 31 December, boosting its earnings and helping it to reduce debt.

However, weakening coal prices and logistical challenges it faces when hauling coal from landlocked Botswana to export markets have impacted Minergy's earnings.

NextOptions

Related

South African Plastics Pact hosts CEO breakfast with Minister Barbara Creecy
GreenCapeSouth African Plastics Pact hosts CEO breakfast with Minister Barbara Creecy3 Nov 2022
2022 WWF report: Freshwater populations have fallen by 83% in less than a lifetime
2022 WWF report: Freshwater populations have fallen by 83% in less than a lifetime18 Oct 2022
Botswana's Morupule aims to boost coal output by 50% with new mine
Botswana's Morupule aims to boost coal output by 50% with new mine30 Sep 2022
Image by Greg Beadle: Ryan Sandes, Cecil Afrika, Ernst van Dyk, Bianca Buitendag, Jean de Villiers, Elana Meyer, Morne du Plessis and Ryk Neethling
Bianca Buitendag joins Laureus Sport For Good17 Jun 2022
Informal waste reclaimers get World Wildlife Fund award
Informal waste reclaimers get World Wildlife Fund award20 Sep 2021
Danish government invests R11m in groundwater abstraction in Cape Town
Danish government invests R11m in groundwater abstraction in Cape Town6 Oct 2020
Former SANParks head receives 2018 WWF Living Planet Award
Former SANParks head receives 2018 WWF Living Planet Award25 Jul 2018
Source: ingoodcompany.fsc.org
WWF-SA adds its voice to calls for open nuclear process18 Nov 2016

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz