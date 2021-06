Young Ones Student Awards 2021 announces winning schools, students

The One Club for Creativity's Young Ones Student Awards for 2021 have announced the winning schools and students from across the globe, with Brigham Young University Provo named School of the Year.

Berghs School of Communication Stockholm for “Leitzel Stretch” in Typography: Typefaces / Font Systems



Brigham Young University Provo “The Hands that Feed You” for Carhartt in Advertising: Television / Film / Online Video



Brigham Young University Provo “The Hands that Feed You” for Carhartt in Motion / Film Craft: Cinematography



Brigham Young University Provo “Life's Journey” for Ford in Advertising: Craft - Art Direction



Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg Ludwigsburg “Never Again” for Mario Dahl in Advertising: Television / Film / Online Video



Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg Ludwigsburg “The Red Button” for Kneipp in Advertising: Craft in Video / Audio: Sound



Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg Ludwigsburg “Revived” for Duracell in Advertising: Television / Film / Online Video



Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg Ludwigsburg “Revived” for Duracell in Motion / Film Craft: Cinematography



Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg Ludwigsburg “Revived” for Duracell in Motion / Film Craft: Direction



Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg Ludwigsburg “Revived” for Duracell in Motion / Film Craft: Editing



Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg Ludwigsburg “Revived” for Duracell in Advertising: Craft - Art Direction



Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) Baltimore for “Her Street” in Advertising: Out of Home - Print / Electronic Billboard & Transit



Miami Ad School Mexico with Miami Ad School Mumbai for “Her Street” in Advertising: Out of Home - Print / Electronic Billboard & Transit



Ming Chi University of Technology (MCUT) New Taipei City ““Tambu telescopic ambulance” for Kenda Rubber Ind. Co., Ltd. in Product Design: Durable Goods



National Institute of Design Haryana, Kurukshetra (India) for “Hope” in Packaging Design: Single Product



National Taiwan University of Science and Technology Taipei for “NIDUS - Barney's Egg” in Motion / Film Craft: Animation



New York University New York “Halley's Comet” for Scientific American Magazine in Motion / Film Craft: Direction



School of Visual Arts BFA Computer Art New York for “Mirage” in Motion / Film Craft: Special Effects



School of Visual Arts BFA Computer Art New York for “Signal Lingers” in Motion / Film Craft: Animation



University of Television and Film Munich “Just Live” for Levi’s in Motion / Film Craft: Documentary



University of Television and Film Munich “Just throw it away? (Einfach Wegwerfen?)” for iFixit in Advertising: Television / Film / Online Video

Accademia di Comunicazione Milan “Ikea Small Business” in Open Brief, Open Business - Generic



ArtCenter College of Design Pasadena “True Crime Tours” for Spotify - Experiential



Berghs School of Communication Stockholm “Daily Drive 93.5 FM” for Spotify - Experiential



Berghs School of Communication Stockholm “Eat Your Words” for Burger King - Mobile



Brigham Young University Provo “Dump Radio” for Spotify - Video / Film



Chicago Portfolio School Chicago “The Bud Band” for Budweiser - Experiential



Chicago Portfolio School Chicago “The Bud Band” for Budweiser - Digital / Online



Fashion Institute of Technology New York “Grand Theft Audio” for Spotify - Digital / Online



Miami Ad School Madrid “Drink To Wear” for Budweiser - Integrated



Miami Ad School Madrid “The Empathic Keyboard” for WhatsApp - Mobile



School of Visual Arts New York “DeTours” for Spotify - Experiential



Westerdals Oslo “The Beer Harmony” for Budweiser - Experiential



Willem De Kooning Academy Rotterdam “In Touch With Your Emotions” for WhatsApp - Video / Film

Anjali Nair, Maryland Institute College of Art / Baltimore in Graphic Design



Asher Huskinson, Brigham Young University Provo in Film / Television / Video



Caleb Blackhurst, Brigham Young University Provo in Film / Television / Video



Derek Steele, Brigham Young University Provo in Film / Television / Video



Eugene Hyun, ArtCenter College of Design Pasadena in Film / Television / Video



Fran Pascual (He/Him), Miami Ad School Madrid in Advertising



Grace Park, ArtCenter College of Design Pasadena in Illustration



Harrison Brownell, Brigham Young University Provo in Animation & Visual Effects



Jannik Stegen, Hochschule Darmstadt and UPV Valencia in Illustration



Jiatong Liu, Kingston University London in Illustration



Joseph Nugent, Brigham Young University Provo I Advertising



Josh Lee, Brigham Young University Provo in Film / Television / Video



Karlotta Freier, School of Visual Arts New York City in Illustration



Kenneth Kuh, ArtCenter College of Design Pasadena in Graphic Design



Liv Johnston, Brigham Young University Provo in Advertising



Luyao (Loulou) Yan, School of Visual Arts New York in Illustration



Matt Lupo, Ringling College of Art + Design Sarasota in Animation & Visual Effects



Phoebe Hsu, ArtCenter College of Design Pasadena in Graphic Design



Rebekah Baker, Brigham Young University Provo in Film / Television / Video



Sanika Phawde, School of Visual Arts New York City in Illustration



Seine Kongruangkit, Miami Ad School Berlin in Advertising



Shantanu Sharma, School of Visual Arts New York in Graphic Design



Shirlin Chia Ling Kao, School of Visual Arts New York in Illustration



Tara Anand, School of Visual Arts New York in Illustration



Tyler Richardson, Brigham Young University Provo in Advertising



Victoria Englund, Berghs School of Communication Stockholm in Graphic Design



Yoikvy Jin, School of Visual Arts New York in Illustration



Yuanyuan Zhou, Maryland Institute College of Art / Baltimore in Illustration



Yuewei Shi, School of Visual Arts New York in Illustration



Zheng Jian, School of Visual Arts New York in Graphic Design

The Young Ones Student Awards showcases advertising, digital communication and design students. The programme offers three separate awards: Young Ones ADC Student Awards offering students the chance to earn an ADC Cube by competing in the same disciplines and categories as the ADC Annual Awards; Young Ones Brief competition, which tasks a team of college students with creating client work with the chance to earn a One Show Pencil; and Young Ones Portfolio competition, where students submit 6-15 pieces of their work and have it judged by industry professionals.A complete showcase of all Young Ones winners can be viewed here Top winners this year include the following:The awards presentation concluded with Brigham Young University Provo being crowned Young Ones 2021 School of the Year, based on cumulative points for all awards won by a school in this year’s competition.The Young Ones Education Festival is celebrated annually during The One Club’s Creative Week with the goal of inspiring and nurturing the next generation of advertising professionals. Events during the festival present an invaluable opportunity for college students and graduating seniors to network with top agency professionals, receive feedback on their portfolios, experience the industry's best work and more.This year’s Young Ones programme was made possible in part from support by Young Ones 2021 Brief sponsors Budweiser, Burger King, Spotify, WhatsApp and Wrigley’s.