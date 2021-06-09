Young Ones Student Awards 2021 announces winning schools, students

The One Club for Creativity's Young Ones Student Awards for 2021 have announced the winning schools and students from across the globe, with Brigham Young University Provo named School of the Year.
The Young Ones Student Awards showcases advertising, digital communication and design students. The programme offers three separate awards: Young Ones ADC Student Awards offering students the chance to earn an ADC Cube by competing in the same disciplines and categories as the ADC Annual Awards; Young Ones Brief competition, which tasks a team of college students with creating client work with the chance to earn a One Show Pencil; and Young Ones Portfolio competition, where students submit 6-15 pieces of their work and have it judged by industry professionals.
A complete showcase of all Young Ones winners can be viewed here
.
Top winners this year include the following:Young Ones ADC Student Awards 2021 winners (22 Gold, 23 Silver, 36 Bronze, 111 Merit):This year’s Young Ones ADC Student Awards Gold Cube winners are:
Young Ones Brief 2021 winners (13 Gold, 22 Silver, 24 Bronze, 68 Merit):This year’s Young Ones Brief Gold Pencil winners are:
- Berghs School of Communication Stockholm for “Leitzel Stretch” in Typography: Typefaces / Font Systems
- Brigham Young University Provo “The Hands that Feed You” for Carhartt in Advertising: Television / Film / Online Video
- Brigham Young University Provo “The Hands that Feed You” for Carhartt in Motion / Film Craft: Cinematography
- Brigham Young University Provo “Life's Journey” for Ford in Advertising: Craft - Art Direction
- Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg Ludwigsburg “Never Again” for Mario Dahl in Advertising: Television / Film / Online Video
- Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg Ludwigsburg “The Red Button” for Kneipp in Advertising: Craft in Video / Audio: Sound
- Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg Ludwigsburg “Revived” for Duracell in Advertising: Television / Film / Online Video
- Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg Ludwigsburg “Revived” for Duracell in Motion / Film Craft: Cinematography
- Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg Ludwigsburg “Revived” for Duracell in Motion / Film Craft: Direction
- Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg Ludwigsburg “Revived” for Duracell in Motion / Film Craft: Editing
- Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg Ludwigsburg “Revived” for Duracell in Advertising: Craft - Art Direction
- Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) Baltimore for “Her Street” in Advertising: Out of Home - Print / Electronic Billboard & Transit
- Miami Ad School Mexico with Miami Ad School Mumbai for “Her Street” in Advertising: Out of Home - Print / Electronic Billboard & Transit
- Ming Chi University of Technology (MCUT) New Taipei City ““Tambu telescopic ambulance” for Kenda Rubber Ind. Co., Ltd. in Product Design: Durable Goods
- National Institute of Design Haryana, Kurukshetra (India) for “Hope” in Packaging Design: Single Product
- National Taiwan University of Science and Technology Taipei for “NIDUS - Barney's Egg” in Motion / Film Craft: Animation
- New York University New York “Halley's Comet” for Scientific American Magazine in Motion / Film Craft: Direction
- School of Visual Arts BFA Computer Art New York for “Mirage” in Motion / Film Craft: Special Effects
- School of Visual Arts BFA Computer Art New York for “Signal Lingers” in Motion / Film Craft: Animation
- University of Television and Film Munich “Just Live” for Levi’s in Motion / Film Craft: Documentary
- University of Television and Film Munich “Just throw it away? (Einfach Wegwerfen?)” for iFixit in Advertising: Television / Film / Online Video
Young Ones 2021 Portfolio winners:
- Accademia di Comunicazione Milan “Ikea Small Business” in Open Brief, Open Business - Generic
- ArtCenter College of Design Pasadena “True Crime Tours” for Spotify - Experiential
- Berghs School of Communication Stockholm “Daily Drive 93.5 FM” for Spotify - Experiential
- Berghs School of Communication Stockholm “Eat Your Words” for Burger King - Mobile
- Brigham Young University Provo “Dump Radio” for Spotify - Video / Film
- Chicago Portfolio School Chicago “The Bud Band” for Budweiser - Experiential
- Chicago Portfolio School Chicago “The Bud Band” for Budweiser - Digital / Online
- Fashion Institute of Technology New York “Grand Theft Audio” for Spotify - Digital / Online
- Miami Ad School Madrid “Drink To Wear” for Budweiser - Integrated
- Miami Ad School Madrid “The Empathic Keyboard” for WhatsApp - Mobile
- School of Visual Arts New York “DeTours” for Spotify - Experiential
- Westerdals Oslo “The Beer Harmony” for Budweiser - Experiential
- Willem De Kooning Academy Rotterdam “In Touch With Your Emotions” for WhatsApp - Video / Film
- Anjali Nair, Maryland Institute College of Art / Baltimore in Graphic Design
- Asher Huskinson, Brigham Young University Provo in Film / Television / Video
- Caleb Blackhurst, Brigham Young University Provo in Film / Television / Video
- Derek Steele, Brigham Young University Provo in Film / Television / Video
- Eugene Hyun, ArtCenter College of Design Pasadena in Film / Television / Video
- Fran Pascual (He/Him), Miami Ad School Madrid in Advertising
- Grace Park, ArtCenter College of Design Pasadena in Illustration
- Harrison Brownell, Brigham Young University Provo in Animation & Visual Effects
- Jannik Stegen, Hochschule Darmstadt and UPV Valencia in Illustration
- Jiatong Liu, Kingston University London in Illustration
- Joseph Nugent, Brigham Young University Provo I Advertising
- Josh Lee, Brigham Young University Provo in Film / Television / Video
- Karlotta Freier, School of Visual Arts New York City in Illustration
- Kenneth Kuh, ArtCenter College of Design Pasadena in Graphic Design
- Liv Johnston, Brigham Young University Provo in Advertising
- Luyao (Loulou) Yan, School of Visual Arts New York in Illustration
- Matt Lupo, Ringling College of Art + Design Sarasota in Animation & Visual Effects
- Phoebe Hsu, ArtCenter College of Design Pasadena in Graphic Design
- Rebekah Baker, Brigham Young University Provo in Film / Television / Video
- Sanika Phawde, School of Visual Arts New York City in Illustration
- Seine Kongruangkit, Miami Ad School Berlin in Advertising
- Shantanu Sharma, School of Visual Arts New York in Graphic Design
- Shirlin Chia Ling Kao, School of Visual Arts New York in Illustration
- Tara Anand, School of Visual Arts New York in Illustration
- Tyler Richardson, Brigham Young University Provo in Advertising
- Victoria Englund, Berghs School of Communication Stockholm in Graphic Design
- Yoikvy Jin, School of Visual Arts New York in Illustration
- Yuanyuan Zhou, Maryland Institute College of Art / Baltimore in Illustration
- Yuewei Shi, School of Visual Arts New York in Illustration
- Zheng Jian, School of Visual Arts New York in Graphic Design
The awards presentation concluded with Brigham Young University Provo being crowned Young Ones 2021 School of the Year, based on cumulative points for all awards won by a school in this year’s competition.
The Young Ones Education Festival is celebrated annually during The One Club’s Creative Week with the goal of inspiring and nurturing the next generation of advertising professionals. Events during the festival present an invaluable opportunity for college students and graduating seniors to network with top agency professionals, receive feedback on their portfolios, experience the industry's best work and more.
This year’s Young Ones programme was made possible in part from support by Young Ones 2021 Brief sponsors Budweiser, Burger King, Spotify, WhatsApp and Wrigley’s.