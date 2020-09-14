Walmart to trial drone deliveries of health and wellness products

Walmart is partnering with medical supply drone delivery company Zipline to launch a drone delivery operation in the U.S. Initially, the service will make on-demand deliveries of select health and wellness products, with the potential to expand to general merchandise.
Trial deliveries will take place near Walmart’s headquarters in Arkansas using Zipline’s proprietary technology. Its launch and release system allows for quick on-demand delivery in less than an hour, and operating from a Walmart store, can service a 50-mile radius (approximately 80km).
Walmart says the operation will likely begin early next year, and with potential expansion on the cards if successful.
A medical drone network for on-demand, emergency deliveries of high priority products including emergency and routine vaccines has been expanded into Ghana...
29 Apr 2019
The new pilot programme with Zipline is the latest of Walmart’s moves toward wider drone use. Last week, the retail giant announced a small pilot programme in North Carolina using automated drones from startup Flytrex to deliver select groceries and household items.
Zipline, which operates the world’s largest drone delivery network, began operating in late 2016 in Rwanda primarily focusing on the on-demand delivery of medical supplies. To date, Zipline says it's safely delivered more than 200,000 critical medical products to thousands of health facilities serving more than 20 million people across multiple countries.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.