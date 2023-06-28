3 key findings as creative agencies set to lose jobs to automation

According to Forrester, 56% of US B2C CMOs have already used generative AI in marketing and another 40% are exploring use cases to do so.

Agency jobs most at risk from generative AI include clerical roles (28% of job losses), sales and connected roles (22% of job losses), and market research and connected roles (18% of job losses).

In the US, the agency share of jobs in management, public relations, creative roles, market research, software (including web and digital interface designers), and data science will grow, while jobs for clerical, sales, finance, administrative and labor-intensive roles will decline.