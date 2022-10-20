Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Agro-processing News Uganda

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Uganda says coffee exports down 14% year-on-year due to drought

20 Oct 2022
By: Elias Biryabarema
Uganda's coffee exports declined last month due to the impact of a drought affecting many growing areas across the country, the state-run sector regulator said.
Roasted coffee beans are seen on display in Bogota, Colombia June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/
Roasted coffee beans are seen on display in Bogota, Colombia June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/

The east African country shipped a total of 503,695 60-kg bags of coffee beans in September, down 14% compared with the same period a year earlier, Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) said in a report.

"The decrease in exports was mainly attributed to lower yields this year that was characterised by drought in most regions," UCDA said, adding the dry conditions had resulted in a shorter harvest season in central and eastern Uganda.

Uganda is Africa's largest exporter of coffee, followed by Ethiopia, and relies on crop earnings as a significant foreign exchange source.

September is the last month of the crop year, which starts the previous October.

In the 2021-2022 (October to September) crop year, Uganda exported 5.9 million bags fetching $876m, down from 6.5 million bags worth $630.01m.

Some years earnings are higher despite a decline in volumes, because of rises in international coffee prices.

NextOptions

About Elias Biryabarema

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa and Estelle Shirbon.
Read more: coffee exports, agroprocessing, Elias Biryabarema

Related

Botswana resumes beef exports to the EU
Botswana resumes beef exports to the EU1 hour ago
Land Bank making progress on debt reduction
Land Bank making progress on debt reduction21 hours ago
Image source: Polina Tankilevitch from
Media groups ask Uganda's top court to scrap law over free speech fears1 day ago
New deal to unlock opportunities for SA beef sector
New deal to unlock opportunities for SA beef sector1 day ago
Land reform in South Africa is failing. Ignoring the realities of rural life plays a part
Land reform in South Africa is failing. Ignoring the realities of rural life plays a part2 days ago
AMIE calls for a comprehensive review of import duties on poultry
AMIE calls for a comprehensive review of import duties on poultry3 days ago
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz