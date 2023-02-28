Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Environmental Law News Uganda

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


French court to rule on landmark TotalEnergies Uganda case

28 Feb 2023
By: America Hernandez
A French court on Tuesday, 28 February 2023, could order oil major TotalEnergies to halt the development of an east Africa pipeline in a landmark case based on legislation that makes big companies liable for risks to the environment and human rights.
Image: A logo of TotalEnergies is seen at an electric vehicle fuelling station in the La Defense business district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, 8 February 2023. Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo
Image: A logo of TotalEnergies is seen at an electric vehicle fuelling station in the La Defense business district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, 8 February 2023. Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

The Paris civil court will rule on a lawsuit filed by Friends of the Earth France and five other French and Ugandan activist groups accusing TotalEnergies of expropriating land from more than 100,000 people without sufficient compensation and drilling on a natural park with endangered species.

TotalEnergies has argued that its vigilance, compensation and relocalisation plans are fair and legal, and that a French court does not have the power to control the overseas activities of its subsidiary TotalEnergies EP Uganda.

At stake is the $3.5bn East African Crude Oil Pipeline under development in Uganda and Tanzania, in which TotalEnergies has a 62% stake, and the company's Tilenga oil project meant to feed crude into the 1,443km (897 mile) line.

The ruling on Tuesday will be the first in a case making use of a 2017 French law requiring large companies to identify risks to people and the environment in their global operations and supply chains, and detailing strategies to prevent them.

The non-governmental organisations behind the suit seek an emergency suspension of TotalEnergies' east Africa projects until financial compensation has been paid to those they say have been harmed as a result of those plans.

The campaigners also want the company to re-write its so-called vigilance plan to account for specific environmental risks to water, endangered species and climate linked to its operations in Uganda and Tanzania.

In a statement to Reuters on Monday, TotalEnergies said its vigilance plan had been implemented effectively in the projects under scrutiny.

It said that it "does indeed identify the risks flagged by the NGOs ... including risks to human rights and local communities, access to land, the right to health and a sufficient standard of living, as well as security risks to people and the environment."

The case is expected to have wider ramifications.

Other French multinationals, including nuclear giant EDF, water supplier Suez, bank BNP Paribas and agri-food firm Danone have been sued under the 2017 "duty of vigilance" law.

Those cases centre on claims as diverse as plastics pollution, working conditions in France and overseas, loans to companies contributing to deforestation, and land clashes with indigenous populations on construction of new projects.

"What we're actually seeing is an emergence of an entirely new field of litigation," said Carroll Muffett, head of the Center for International Environmental Law in Washington, DC.

"What binds these cases is that there are an array of legal duties that are coming into play … as the universe of potential plaintiffs harmed by corporate conduct is becoming ever broader," he said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Friends of the Earth, TotalEnergies, crude oil production

Related

Saipem to restart Mozambique LNG project for Total in July
Saipem to restart Mozambique LNG project for Total in July13 hours ago
File photo: The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is seen on an oil tank at TotalEnergies fuel depot in Mardyck near Dunkirk, France, 16 January 2023. Reuters/Benoit Tessier
French court rejects lawsuit brought against TotalEnergies on Uganda pipeline project1 day ago
Sasol says renewable energy drive makes economic sense
Sasol says renewable energy drive makes economic sense22 Feb 2023
Members of Earthlife Africa and the Eastern Cape Environmental Network protested on Wednesday outside TotalEnergies service station in KwaDwesi, Gqeberha. Photo: Joseph Chirume/GroundUp
"Total madness": Fishers protest against ocean drilling9 Feb 2023
TotalEnergies' head met Mozambique President with key gas project at stake
TotalEnergies' head met Mozambique President with key gas project at stake8 Feb 2023
UK's $1.15bn funding for Mozambique LNG project is lawful - court
UK's $1.15bn funding for Mozambique LNG project is lawful - court16 Jan 2023
Friends of the Earth appeals against UK support for Mozambique LNG project
Friends of the Earth appeals against UK support for Mozambique LNG project8 Dec 2022
TotalEnergies about to submit its application to drill for gas along south coast
TotalEnergies about to submit its application to drill for gas along south coast25 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz