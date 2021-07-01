Covid-19 News South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

More Covid-19 news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • #YouthMatters: Keowin Knowlden, account manager at Atmosphere Communications
    After acquiring a Diploma in Public Relations in 2018, Keowin Knowlden immediately started working as an intern at Atmosphere Communications. This opportunity launched his PR career and after a mere two years in the industry he became an account manager at just 24-years-old. Knowlden has been part of a team who has won several awards, including a Loeries in 2018 and Prisms in 2019 and 2021... By Evan-Lee Courie
  • Siyabonga Sangweni bids farewell to CliffCentral
    According to his Twitter profile @SaidBySiya, young Siyabonga Sangweni was told to sit down and be quiet. Now, as an adult, he stands up and speaks for a living. Sangweni, who started at CliffCentral.com in 2014 when the 'infotainment' online content hub was launched by Gareth Cliff, announced on Instagram that he will be leaving CliffCentral.com. By Evan-Lee Courie
  • RIP Dan Maswanganye
    Fondly known as Bra Dan, Dan Maswanganye passed away in hospital on Tuesday night due to Covid-19 complications. Maswanganye was the technical manager at Primedia Broadcasting in Johannesburg.
Show more

Healthcare jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news

Africa to start receiving US Covid-19 vaccine doses next week

1 Jul 2021
The United States will begin shipping the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines it has donated to Africa from this weekend, a special envoy of the African Union said.
Syringe and vial are seen in front of displayed new Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, 24 June 2021. Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
President Joe Biden's administration announced last month it would donate 500-million Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses to the 100 lowest income countries in the world and will seek no favours in exchange for the doses.

Strive Masiyiwa told a weekly online briefing of the Africa Centres for Disease Control that the donations consisted largely of Pfizer doses and a few Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

"We begin to ship by this weekend, the US donations. So some countries will begin to receive early next week shipments that are Johnson and Johnson, others will receive shipments that are Pfizer. No country will receive both," Masiyiwa said.

Masiyiwa is part of the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust, which is helping coordinate the distribution of the vaccines donated by the United States.

The continent is lagging behind in vaccinating its population, with just 1% fully inoculated, John Nkengasong, the Africa CDC director said during the same meeting.

Africa had targeted to have 800-million doses by December this year but had only received 65 million so far, Nkengasong said.


SOURCE

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Comment

Read more: donation, delivery, Pfizer, vaccines, COVID-19

Related

Africa has few vaccines: Here's what can still be done to minimise the impact of Covid-191 day ago
GO Content LabIWG data reveals SA office visits up 25% since the beginning of 20211 day ago
Daily movement of retail customers in SA to remain in flux1 day ago
South Africa's latest Covid-19 lockdown puts spotlight back on vaccination failures1 day ago
SA moves to Alert Level 4 as Delta variant takes hold3 days ago
Sars offices temporarily closed for physical visits25 Jun 2021
Which 'tribes' are emerging from the pandemic?25 Jun 2021
Over 50s Covid vaccination registration opens 1 July, rollout starts 15th25 Jun 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz