Dr Zweli Mkhize and his wife, May. Image: Twitter
DR ZWELI MKHIZE TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) October 18, 2020
18/10/20
I wish to inform the public that this afternoon my wife, Dr May Mkhize and I have tested positive for COVID-19.
We decided to go test yesterday when I started showing mild symptoms.
Our close contacts in the past week have been a few of our family members and some of my Health Ministry team. We have informed them and advised them to immediately isolate in their homes and be tested.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) October 18, 2020