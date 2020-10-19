Covid-19 News South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

More Covid-19 news...Submit news

Healthcare jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Mkhize tests positive for Covid-19

19 Oct 2020
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and his wife Dr May Mkhize have both tested positive for the coronavirus and are in quarantine at their home.
Dr Zweli Mkhize and his wife, May. Image: Twitter
The minister made the announcement on his Twitter feed last night (18 October 2020)




He said that he would use this quarantine period to rest and recharge "because our task to improve the health services of our country and the lives our people even post Covid-19 remains of paramount importance".

"I wish to take this opportunity to urge all South Africans to continue adhering to health protocols. I want to beg that we do not neglect wearing our masks, social distancing and washing/sanitising our hands. As country, we’ve made significant strides in our fight against this pandemic.

"Let us not dare regress. Whatever we do and wherever we go, we have to keep in mind that there remains a risk of a second wave. This virus only spreads through movement and contact of people. Therefore we must all play our part. We must protect ourselves and those we love, he says.
Comment

Read more: positive, Dr Zweli Mkhize, COVID-19

Related

What is shaping culture? The early days of Covid (pt 1)1 hour ago
Top brands in Africa could lose up to $60bn due to pandemic15 Oct 2020
Lockdown didn't work in South Africa: why it shouldn't happen again15 Oct 2020
Recovery of the print, imaging and document industry is complex and long but encouraging14 Oct 2020
#2020AfricaBrandSummit: The role of PR and communication during crisis14 Oct 2020
MiWayLifePreparing ourselves beyond lockdown13 Oct 2020
Smart African retailers are rising from the ashes. Here's how13 Oct 2020
The psychological impact of lockdown12 Oct 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz