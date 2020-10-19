Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and his wife Dr May Mkhize have both tested positive for the coronavirus and are in quarantine at their home.

Dr Zweli Mkhize and his wife, May. Image: Twitter

DR ZWELI MKHIZE TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19



18/10/20



I wish to inform the public that this afternoon my wife, Dr May Mkhize and I have tested positive for COVID-19.



We decided to go test yesterday when I started showing mild symptoms. — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) October 18, 2020

Our close contacts in the past week have been a few of our family members and some of my Health Ministry team. We have informed them and advised them to immediately isolate in their homes and be tested. — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) October 18, 2020

The minister made the announcement on his Twitter feed last night (18 October 2020)He said that he would use this quarantine period to rest and recharge "because our task to improve the health services of our country and the lives our people even post Covid-19 remains of paramount importance"."I wish to take this opportunity to urge all South Africans to continue adhering to health protocols. I want to beg that we do not neglect wearing our masks, social distancing and washing/sanitising our hands. As country, we’ve made significant strides in our fight against this pandemic."Let us not dare regress. Whatever we do and wherever we go, we have to keep in mind that there remains a risk of a second wave. This virus only spreads through movement and contact of people. Therefore we must all play our part. We must protect ourselves and those we love, he says.