MultiChoice shortlists 11 small businesses to pitch for international funding

As the second leg of the MultiChoice Africa Accelerator programme, a panel of experts has selected 11 promising small businesses and invited them to pitch to prospective international investors in Dubai.

Image supplied

The first phase of the MultiChoice Africa Accelerator Programme saw public and private-sector partners in each country nominating businesses or entrepreneurs for the programme. From there, 29 of the startups embarked on an intensive virtual training course during December 2022 and in Johannesburg.

The 11 startups attended a dedicated boot camp in Lusaka, Zambia to learn more about how to shape their story for international investors, and to get “pitch ready” before their big presentations.

The 11 startups shortlisted to present their business plans to a panel of investors for this year’s MultiChoice Africa Accelerator Programme are:

Tupuca from Angola

Taskmoby from Ethiopia

StarNews Mobile from Ivory Coast

Tendo from Ghana

Zuri Health from Kenya

Dojah Inc and Crop2Cash from Nigeria

MaTontine from Senegal

Botlhale AI and Gradesmatch South Africa

Mighty Finance Solution from Zambia

“There’s no denying the impact African SMMEs have on job creation and economic growth,” says Fhulufhelo Badugela, MultiChoice Africa CEO.

“Through the MultiChoice Africa Accelerator Programme, our vision is to take that impact and multiply it beyond what our start-up founders ever believed possible. I have no doubt these small businesses will be able to take everything they’ve learned so far to unlock transformative business funding.”

The MultiChoice Africa Accelerator programme, the brainchild of the MultiChoice Group and part of the MultiChoice Innovation Fund, in collaboration with Dubai-based business incubator Companies Creating Change (C3), technical partner EOH, and Galelo Africa, has been designed as a platform to help grow startup businesses from across Africa.

The programme specifically targets startups and small businesses in the technology sectors of health tech, agritech, fintech, edutech, the circular economy, and creative industries.