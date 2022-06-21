Kia again donates a Picanto to Beeld Children's Fund to raise money for vulnerable South Africans

A Kia Picanto 1.0 Start will once again be the grand prize in the fund's annual raffle Since its inception in 1977, the fund has helped more than 200,000 children

Simply pay your donation via EFT to the Beeld Children’s Fund, Absa, cheque account 2840 157 329, and include your name and cell number as the reference.



You’ll receive an SMS to confirm your entry within 48 hours.



Entries close at midnight on 5 November 2022.



The winners’ names will be drawn on 11 November 2022 and they’ll be notified telephonically.



For more information, visit the Beeld Children’s Fund’s website at beeldkinderfonds.co.za.





Kia South Africa has reasserted its commitment to helping vulnerable South Africans by donating a Kia Picanto 1.0 Start to the Beeld Children’s Fund. It is the fifth consecutive year that Kia provides a vehicle, which the fund will once again use as the grand prize in its annual fundraising raffle. The raffle is also supported by radio station Radiosondergrense (RSG 100–104fm).“As a proudly South African company, Kia South Africa firmly believes children are the future of our beautiful country. We are therefore proud to help provide opportunities for them to flourish and succeed, and thank the Beeld Children’s Fund for allowing us to affect the lives of these kids in meaningful ways,” says Gary Scott, CEO of Kia South Africa.The Beeld Children’s Fund was founded in 1977 and strives to assist children in need by focusing on programmes that aid the development of body, soul and spirit. It is a registered non-profit organisation and public benefit organisation. This year, the fund aims to make a difference to the lives of at least 6,500 children.“These programmes serve the needs of a wide variety of vulnerable children,” explains Adrie van Staden, executive officer of the Beeld Children’s Fund. “It allows us to assist traumatised children in obtaining therapy, and for children from disadvantaged backgrounds to attend kindergartens and pre-schools. It also allows us to help homeless youth to obtain care and accommodation, and to complete their schooling.”Apart from the grand prize of a KIA Picanto Start, there are also a number of other bonus prizes on offer.for every donation of R30, donors receive one entry into the raffle.