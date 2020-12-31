SA records highest daily record with 17,710 Covid-19 cases

South Africa has as of Wednesday, 30 December, recorded 17,710 new cases - bringing the country's cumulative total of Covid-19 cases to 1,039,161, indicating a positivity rate of 33%.

“The positivity rate, being an indicator of the rapidity of spread, remains of major concern,” said health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.A further 465 people lost their lives to Covid-19. Of these deaths 88 were recorded in Eastern Cape, Free State four, Gauteng 41, KwaZulu-Natal 144, Limpopo 16, Northern Cape seven and Western Cape 165.This brings the total deaths to 28,033.“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” said the minister.To date, the Eastern Cape has recorded 169,363 Covid-19 cases, Free State 62,287, Gauteng 282,624, KwaZulu-Natal 194,629, Limpopo 24,106, Mpumalanga 36,159, North West 39,531, Northern Cape 25,164 and Western Cape 205,280.A cumulative 6,553,761 tests have been conducted with 53,279 tests completed since the last report.Recoveries currently stand at 867,597, representing a recovery rate of 83%.