Morocco names pre-qualification firms in 400MW solar project

Six consortiums have pre-qualified to build a 400MW solar plant in Morocco's Atlas mountains, dubbed Noor Midelt II, the country's renewable energy agency Masen recently announced.

Source: Gallo/Getty

The consortiums are led by Spain's Cobra Servicios, Communicaciones y Energia, France's EDF Renouvelables, Italy's Enel Green Power, Spain's Iberdrola Renovables International, Belgium's International Power and Saudi Arabia's Acwa Power.

The project entails building a photovoltaic power plant with two-hour storage capacity.

A consortium led by EDF Renouvelables won in 2019 a tender to build a 800MW solar power plant that was designed to combine both photovoltaic with concentrated solar power (CSP) technologies.

Four years later, the first phase is yet to be completed partly due to disagreements over CSP technology, sources say.

Plans to increase renewable energy capacity

In 2022, renewables represented 18% of total electricity production in the country, while coal accounted for 72%, according to official figures.

By March 2023, renewable energy represented 40% of the country's installed capacity as Morocco plans to increase that share to 52% by 2030.