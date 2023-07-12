Industries

Renewables & Energy Efficiency News Morocco

Africa


Morocco names pre-qualification firms in 400MW solar project

12 Jul 2023
By: Ahmed Eljechtimi
Six consortiums have pre-qualified to build a 400MW solar plant in Morocco's Atlas mountains, dubbed Noor Midelt II, the country's renewable energy agency Masen recently announced.
Source: Gallo/Getty
Source: Gallo/Getty

The consortiums are led by Spain's Cobra Servicios, Communicaciones y Energia, France's EDF Renouvelables, Italy's Enel Green Power, Spain's Iberdrola Renovables International, Belgium's International Power and Saudi Arabia's Acwa Power.

The project entails building a photovoltaic power plant with two-hour storage capacity.

A consortium led by EDF Renouvelables won in 2019 a tender to build a 800MW solar power plant that was designed to combine both photovoltaic with concentrated solar power (CSP) technologies.

Four years later, the first phase is yet to be completed partly due to disagreements over CSP technology, sources say.

Boosting Africa's energy transition - initiatives, funding and investment
Boosting Africa's energy transition - initiatives, funding and investment

By 26 Jun 2023

Plans to increase renewable energy capacity

In 2022, renewables represented 18% of total electricity production in the country, while coal accounted for 72%, according to official figures.

By March 2023, renewable energy represented 40% of the country's installed capacity as Morocco plans to increase that share to 52% by 2030.

solar power, Acwa Power, Masen, Enel Green Power, Ahmed Eljechtimi, renewable energy development



