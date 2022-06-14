Amidst a rise in social unrest incidents, businesses need to prepare for supply chain disruptions

Businesses should prepare for a rise in civil unrest incidents as the cost-of-living crisis follows hard on the heels of the Covid pandemic, according to insurer Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS). With confidence in traditional sources of information and leadership being undermined, the role of social media platforms in activating civil unrest is becoming increasingly influential. Strikes, riots and violent protest movements pose risks to companies because in addition to buildings or assets suffering costly material damage, business operations can also be severely disrupted with premises unable to be accessed, resulting in loss of income.