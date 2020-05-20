ADC 99th Annual Awards Week: 38 Cube winners in Packaging Design, Product Design and Typography

A total of 38 Cube winners in Packaging Design, Product Design and Typography were revealed on the third day of the week-long online ADC 99th Annual Awards.

Screengrab from Youtube video

Best of Discipline for Packaging Design went to Scholz & Friends Berlin for “The Tampon Book: a book against tax discrimination” on behalf of The Female Company. The agency also won two ADC Gold Cubes for the work.







In Product Design, Superunion London won Best of Discipline for “Notpla” on behalf of Notpla. Jones Knowles Ritchie London was awarded Typography Best of Discipline for Courtney Tulloch “Making Impossible Possible”.



Winners in other disciplines will be announced online each day this week, accompanied by daily Instagram Live conversations between ADC 99th jury members and the creatives behind the biggest winning works.



ADC Gold Cube winners for the third day of the ADC 99th Annual Awards are as follows.



Packaging Design (6 Gold, 2 Silver, 5 Bronze, 19 Merit)

Gold:

33 and Branding Beijing “Packaging Made From Bagasse” for Biohyalux in Sustainable / Eco-friendly - Single

Casa Rex São Paulo “Takkø Café Packaging” for Takkø Café in Food / Beverage - Food - Series

Dentsu Tokyo “Pocky The Gift” for Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. In Food / Beverage - Food - Series

Scholz & Friends Berlin “The Tampon Book: a book against tax discrimination” for The Female Company in Design for Good - Packaging Design

Scholz & Friends Berlin “The Tampon Book: a book against tax discrimination” for The Female Company in Pharma / Health / Wellness

Superunion Hong Kong “Figlia - Feminine by Nature” for Agricola Dargenio in Food / Beverage - Food - Series

Product Design (1 Gold, 4 Silver, 4 Bronze, 12 Merit)

Gold:

Superunion London “Notpla” for Notpla in Design for Good - Product Design

Typography (3 Gold, 7 Silver, 6 Bronze, 23 Merit)

Gold:

Jones Knowles Ritchie London “Making Impossible Possible” for Courtney Tulloch in Motion - Single or Series

SHA inc. Tokyo “The Hidden Essence” for NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation) in Poster - Series

Tien-Min Liao Long Island City “Ribaasu” for Typeji in Typefaces / Font Systems - Single or Series

“More people have climbed Mount Everest than won an ADC Gold Cube,” said Philippe Meunier, CCO/cofounder, Sid Lee, One Club Board member and a past ADC president.

As we kick off ADC’s centennial celebration later this year, it’ll be a unique opportunity to look back at a century of craft and its impact on pop culture, and reflect on the past 100 years so we can better envision the next 100 years to come. The ADC 99th Annual Awards is part of The One Club for Creativity, the world’s leading nonprofit organisation supporting and celebrating the global creative community.



