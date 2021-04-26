All the 2021 Oscar winners!

The 93rd Academy Awards were hosted at Los Angeles' Union Station and the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on the 25 April 2021.

Chloe Zhao - © Chris Pizzello/AFP

2021 Academy Award winners:

The movie awards event of the year took place last night, two months later than usual, and after a strange and disruptive year for the industry due to the pandemic, was one full of upsets and precedent-breaking awards. It was an in-person event which took place simultaneously at both the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and the Union Station in Los Angeles.This year’s list of nominees included many firsts; two women nominated for best director, an all-black producing team nominated for best picture and two actors of Asian descent nominated for best actor. These reflected the inclusive spirit of this year’s Oscars and a nod to being more diverse.took best picture, best director for Chloe Zhao (making her only the second woman ever to claim the award) and best actress for Frances McDormand. Daniel Kaluuya claimed best supporting actor for his role inand Yuh-Jung Youn won best supporting actress for her role inand became the first Korean to win an Oscar. The South African documentary,walked away with the award for best documentary feature.The FatherJudas and the Black MessiahMankMinariPromising Young WomanSound of MetalThe Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari



Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman



Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland



Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari



Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah



Best International Feature

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?



Best Animated Feature

Onward

Over the Moon

Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers



Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time



Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul



Best Original Song

“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest

“Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami



Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7



Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger



Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7



Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio



Best Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio



Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7



Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal



Best Live-Action Short

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye



Best Animated Short

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People



Best Documentary Short

Colette

A Concerto is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha



Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet



Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet