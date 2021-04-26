Film News Global

  All the 2021 Oscar winners!
26 Apr 2021
The 93rd Academy Awards were hosted at Los Angeles' Union Station and the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on the 25 April 2021.
The movie awards event of the year took place last night, two months later than usual, and after a strange and disruptive year for the industry due to the pandemic, was one full of upsets and precedent-breaking awards. It was an in-person event which took place simultaneously at both the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and the Union Station in Los Angeles.

Chloe Zhao - © Chris Pizzello/AFP

This year’s list of nominees included many firsts; two women nominated for best director, an all-black producing team nominated for best picture and two actors of Asian descent nominated for best actor. These reflected the inclusive spirit of this year’s Oscars and a nod to being more diverse.

All the 2021 Oscar nominations

The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas live from London...

16 Mar 2021


Nomadland took best picture, best director for Chloe Zhao (making her only the second woman ever to claim the award) and best actress for Frances McDormand. Daniel Kaluuya claimed best supporting actor for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah and Yuh-Jung Youn won best supporting actress for her role in Minari and became the first Korean to win an Oscar. The South African documentary, My Octopus Teacher walked away with the award for best documentary feature.

My Octopus Teacher wins Oscar for Best Documentary

South African film My Octopus Teacher has won Best Documentary Film at the 93rd Academy Awards, hosted in Los Angeles on 25 April 2021.

7 hours ago


2021 Academy Award winners:


Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Director
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best International Feature
Another Round
Better Days
Collective 
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Animated Feature
Onward
Over the Moon
Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon 
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time

Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul

Best Original Song
“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest
“Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami

Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger

Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio

Best Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio

Best Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal

Best Live-Action Short
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye

Best Animated Short
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People

Best Documentary Short
Colette
A Concerto is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha

Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet

Best Production Design
The Father 
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet

