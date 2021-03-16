All the 2021 Oscar nominations

The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas live from London yesterday.

Full list of 2021 Oscar nominations:

GLOBAL 2021 Golden Globes: All the winners Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the 2021 Golden Globes from separate locations - the Rainbow Room in the Rockerfeller Centre in New York and the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles respectively - on 1 March...

SOUTH AFRICA From a Tiger King to an Octopus Teacher - Netflix reveals what South Africans watched in 2020 Netflix reveals the films and series South Africans have been watching in 2020 - a year in which we've spent more time on the streaming platform.

The awards will be help on the 25 April.“The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)“Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.)“Mank” (Netflix)“Minari” (A24)“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)“Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios)“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”)David Fincher (“Mank”)Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”)Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)Gary Oldman (“Mank”)Steven Yeun (“Minari”)Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)Andra Day (“The United States v. Billie Holiday”)Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”)Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)Maria Bakalova (‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)Olivia Colman (“The Father”)Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)Youn Yuh-jung (“Minari”)“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer“The Father,” Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao“One Night in Miami,” Kemp Powers“The White Tiger,” Ramin Bahrani“Judas and the Black Messiah,” Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas“Minari,” Lee Isaac Chung“Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell“Sound of Metal,” Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Aaron Sorkin“Fight for You,” (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)“Hear My Voice,” (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)“Húsavík,” (“Eurovision Song Contest”)“Io Si (Seen),” (“The Life Ahead”)“Speak Now,” (“One Night in Miami”)“Da 5 Bloods,” Terence Blanchard“Mank,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross“Minari,” Emile Mosseri“News of the World,” James Newton Howard“Soul,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste“Greyhound,” Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer“Mank,” Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin“News of the World,” John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum“Soul,” Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro“Sound of Metal,” Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana“Emma,” Alexandra Byrne“Mank,” Trish Summerville“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Ann Roth“Mulan,” Bina Daigeler“Pinocchio”“Burrow” (Disney Plus/Pixar)“Genius Loci” (Kazak Productions)“If Anything Happens I Love You” (Netflix)“Opera” (Beasts and Natives Alike)“Yes-People” (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)“Feeling Through”“The Letter Room”“The Present”“Two Distant Strangers”“White Eye”“Onward” (Pixar)“Over the Moon” (Netflix)“Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” (Netflix)“Soul” (Pixar)“Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)“Judas and the Black Messiah,” Sean Bobbitt“Mank,” Erik Messerschmidt“News of the World,” Dariusz Wolski“Nomadland,” Joshua James Richards“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Phedon Papamichael“Collective” (Magnolia Pictures and Participant)“Crip Camp” (Netflix)“The Mole Agent” (Gravitas Ventures)“My Octopus Teacher” (Netflix)“Time” (Amazon Studios)“Colette” (Time Travel Unlimited)“A Concerto Is a Conversation” (Breakwater Studios)“Do Not Split” (Field of Vision)“Hunger Ward” (MTV Documentary Films)“A Love Song for Latasha” (Netflix)“The Father,” Yorgos Lamprinos“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao“Promising Young Woman,” Frédéric Thoraval“Sound of Metal,” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Alan Baumgarten“Another Round” (Denmark)“Better Days” (Hong Kong)“Collective” (Romania)“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia)“Quo Vadis, Aida?”(Bosnia and Herzegovina)“Emma,” Marese Langan“Hillbilly Elegy,” Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry“Mank,” Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams“Pinocchio,” Dalia Colli, Anna Kieber, Sebastian Lochmann, Stephen Murphy“The Father,” Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton“Mank,” Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale“News of the World,” David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan“Tenet,” Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas“Love and Monsters”“The Midnight Sky,” Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon“Mulan,” Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram“The One and Only Ivan,” Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez“Tenet,” Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers