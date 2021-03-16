All the 2021 Oscar nominations

The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas live from London yesterday.
The awards will be help on the 25 April.
Full list of 2021 Oscar nominations:
Best Picture “The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics) “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.) “Mank” (Netflix) “Minari” (A24) “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures) “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features) “Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios) “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)
Best Director Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”) David Fincher (“Mank”) Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”) Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)
Best Actor in a Leading Role Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”) Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”) Gary Oldman (“Mank”) Steven Yeun (“Minari”)
Best Actress in a Leading Role Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) Andra Day (“The United States v. Billie Holiday”) Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”) Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”) Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the 2021 Golden Globes from separate locations - the Rainbow Room in the Rockerfeller Centre in New York and the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles respectively - on 1 March...
1 Mar 2021
Best Supporting Actor Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”) Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”) Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)
Best Supporting Actress Maria Bakalova (‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”) Olivia Colman (“The Father”) Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”) Youn Yuh-jung (“Minari”)
Best Adapted Screenplay “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer “The Father,” Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller “Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao “One Night in Miami,” Kemp Powers “The White Tiger,” Ramin Bahrani
Best Original Screenplay “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas “Minari,” Lee Isaac Chung “Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell “Sound of Metal,” Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Aaron Sorkin
Best Original Song “Fight for You,” (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) “Hear My Voice,” (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) “Húsavík,” (“Eurovision Song Contest”) “Io Si (Seen),” (“The Life Ahead”) “Speak Now,” (“One Night in Miami”)
Best Original Score “Da 5 Bloods,” Terence Blanchard “Mank,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross “Minari,” Emile Mosseri “News of the World,” James Newton Howard “Soul,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Best Sound “Greyhound,” Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer “Mank,” Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin “News of the World,” John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum “Soul,” Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro “Sound of Metal,” Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana
Best Costume Design “Emma,” Alexandra Byrne “Mank,” Trish Summerville “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Ann Roth “Mulan,” Bina Daigeler “Pinocchio”
Best Animated Short Film “Burrow” (Disney Plus/Pixar) “Genius Loci” (Kazak Productions) “If Anything Happens I Love You” (Netflix) “Opera” (Beasts and Natives Alike) “Yes-People” (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)
Best Live Action Short Film “Feeling Through” “The Letter Room” “The Present” “Two Distant Strangers” “White Eye”
Best Animated Feature Film “Onward” (Pixar) “Over the Moon” (Netflix) “Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” (Netflix) “Soul” (Pixar) “Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)
Best Cinematography “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Sean Bobbitt “Mank,” Erik Messerschmidt “News of the World,” Dariusz Wolski “Nomadland,” Joshua James Richards “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Phedon Papamichael
Best Documentary Feature “Collective” (Magnolia Pictures and Participant) “Crip Camp” (Netflix) “The Mole Agent” (Gravitas Ventures) “My Octopus Teacher” (Netflix) “Time” (Amazon Studios)
Netflix reveals the films and series South Africans have been watching in 2020 - a year in which we've spent more time on the streaming platform.
10 Dec 2020
Best Documentary Short Subject “Colette” (Time Travel Unlimited) “A Concerto Is a Conversation” (Breakwater Studios) “Do Not Split” (Field of Vision) “Hunger Ward” (MTV Documentary Films) “A Love Song for Latasha” (Netflix)
Best Film Editing “The Father,” Yorgos Lamprinos “Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao “Promising Young Woman,” Frédéric Thoraval “Sound of Metal,” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Alan Baumgarten
Best International Feature Film “Another Round” (Denmark) “Better Days” (Hong Kong) “Collective” (Romania) “The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia) “Quo Vadis, Aida?”(Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling “Emma,” Marese Langan “Hillbilly Elegy,” Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry “Mank,” Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams “Pinocchio,” Dalia Colli, Anna Kieber, Sebastian Lochmann, Stephen Murphy
Best Production Design “The Father,” Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton “Mank,” Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale “News of the World,” David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan “Tenet,” Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas
Best Visual Effects “Love and Monsters” “The Midnight Sky,” Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon “Mulan,” Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram “The One and Only Ivan,” Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez “Tenet,” Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.