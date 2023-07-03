Industries

Africa


FAO chief Qu Dongyu re-elected for second term

3 Jul 2023
Qu Dongyu, a Chinese national, has been re-elected to lead the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) for a second term. In the ballot by FAO member countries, Dongyu received a total of 168 out of 182 votes deposited. His new term will begin on 1 August 2023 and end on 31 July 2027.
FAO director-general Qu Dongyu. Source:
FAO director-general Qu Dongyu. Source: FAO

{{image{{
The election took place on the second day of the FAO Conference (1-7 July).

Dongyu is the first Chinese national to lead the FAO. He was previously the vice minister of agriculture and rural affairs in China. As director-general of the FAO, Qu has focused on improving food security and nutrition, promoting sustainable agriculture, and addressing climate change. He has also worked to strengthen the FAO's partnerships with other organisations and governments.

Transforming agri food systems

Since being elected director-general for the first time in 2019, Dongyu has championed a wide range of reforms and initiatives to overhaul the organisation’s business model, improving efficiency and implementing best practices that support programme and administrative effectiveness.

Dongyu has strongly advocated for the transformation of agrifood systems to make them more efficient, more inclusive, more resilient and more sustainable, with the ultimate goal of helping Members achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and promote the Four Betters: better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life, leaving no one behind.

SOUTH AFRICA

FAO DG outlines 'Four Betters' approach in transforming agri-food systems
FAO DG outlines 'Four Betters' approach in transforming agri-food systems

1 Mar 2021

For that, FAO has focused on boosting science and innovation and launched some important strategic initiatives. The Hand-in-Hand Initiative, for example, supports the implementation of nationally led, ambitious programmes to accelerate agrifood systems transformations. It uses advanced geospatial modelling and analytics, as well as a robust partnership building to raise incomes, improve the nutritional status and well-being of poor and vulnerable populations, and strengthen resilience to climate change.

Another highlight of Dongyu’s leadership was the creation of the World Food Forum (WFF) in 2021. Over the past two years, the WFF has identified ideas, scientific and evidence-based knowledge, innovations, policies and solutions, while forging new partnerships and investment opportunities to transform our agrifood systems.

