Carbogen Amcis scales its production by opening facility in France

Switzerland-based Carbogen Amcis, a pharmaceutical process development and active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing company, has opened a state-of-the-art facility in Saint-Beauzire, France.

Source: Supplied.

The new site is dedicated to the custom development and production of sterile injectable drug products.

Built on newly acquired land located 7km from an existing Carbogen Amcis site in Riom, the new facility increases product development and manufacturing capacity for liquid and freeze-dried products for pre-clinical and clinical trials as well as small-scale commercial use.

Carbogen Amcis has more than 15 years’ experience of developing safe injectable and liquid pharmaceutical forms for a wide range of disease areas.

Construction started on the new site in January 2021. The facility forms two new fully-automated production lines for liquid and freeze-dried drug products, including highly potent compounds and advanced therapies such as antibody drug conjugates enabling increased customer access. The lines offer a flexible and versatile set up, which is unique within Europe and comes at a time when securing fill finish capacity can be a challenge for many pharmaceutical companies.

Growing access to new technologies

Pascal Villemagne, chief executive officer of Carbogen Amcis group, said: “Over the last six years, Carbogen Amcis has continued to expand our facilities and grow our capacity, enabling us to support more customers and increase access to new and diverse technologies and services.

“Our new site will enable us to fully synergise our world-class chemistry skills and continue to bring our customers’ science to life, helping us play our part in the roll-out of new and better treatments, which help improve patients’ quality of life or treat otherwise terminal illness.”

The 9,500m2 facility will be home to approximately 100 highly-skilled employees and create 50 new jobs throughout 2023.

François Baduel, vice president of business development, sales & marketing of Carbogen Amcis group, said: “The opening of our new site in France signals an exciting time for us as we enhance our capacity to provide seamless drug-product development and commercialisation services for leading pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies on a global scale.

“Applying state-of-the-art containment technologies, our new site in France cements us as the partner of choice for development and manufacture of drug products.”

Carbogen Amcis' nine sites across Switzerland, France, the United Kingdom, China and The Netherlands are home to cGMP-compliant, innovative technologies that enable the pharmaceutical and bio-pharmaceutical industries to bring new generation medicines to market.