Warc Media Awards announces 2020 Effective Use of Tech jury

22 Jul 2020
Warc has announced the jury panel for the Warc Media Awards 2020: Effective Use of Tech category. The jury of 15 client- and agency-side senior industry executives, will award communications that have effectively used or combined emerging platforms or technology in the media mix.
Dara Treseder, chief marketing officer, Carbon.
The international jury panel of 15 client-side and agency-side senior industry experts will be chaired by marketing and technology expert Dara Treseder, chief marketing officer, Carbon.

The full jury lineup for the Effective Use of Tech category, Warc Media Awards 2020, is:

  • Dara Treseder - Chief marketing officer, Carbon - jury chair
  • Rohit Arora - Business director and head of strategy, Liwa Content Driven
  • Monica Bhatia - Senior vice president, client partner, APAC, Essence
  • Unmisha Bhatt - Chief strategy officer and director, India and MENA Region, Tonic Worldwide
  • Valeria Corna - Innovation director, Publicis Media
  • Tamara Cross - Executive director, head of creativity and innovation, Manning Gottlieb OMD
  • Ete Davies - Chief executive officer, Engine
  • Sameer Desai - ex-global head of consumer healthcare/ex-VP Asia World Federation of Advertisers
  • Damian Ferrar - Global head of Genuine X, Jack Morton
  • Amy Kean - Brand and innovation director, partner, &us
  • Simon Levitt - Global creative technology director, Imagination
  • Tom Mackenzie - Global innovation director, PHD Global
  • Mazen Mroue - Senior global digital lead, FrieslandCampina
  • Justin Peyton - Chief transformation and strategy officer, Wunderman Thompson APAC
  • Jamie Seltzer - Global managing director, martech and data strategy, Havas Media Group

Full biographies are available here.

Lucy Aitken, managing editor, case studies, Warc, said:
We look forward to working with this high-calibre judging panel as they uncover how brands are best implementing tech to market effectively.
The Warc Media Awards are free to enter. Papers submitted as effectiveness case studies are welcomed from any territory and are discipline-neutral and channel-agnostic.

The winners of the Grands Prix and Special Awards across all four categories - Effective Use of Tech, Best Use of Data, Effective Channel Integration and Effective Use of Partnerships & Sponsorships - will share a prize fund of $40,000.

The Special Awards in the Best Use of Tech category are:
  • Early Adopter Award - how a brand successfully embraced a new platform.
  • Most Scalable Idea Award - for a tech-led idea with the scope to make an impact within its sector and, potentially, beyond.
  • Platform Pioneer Award - how a brand found an innovative and effective way to use an existing platform.

The closing date for entries is 23 September 2020. More details can be found here.
