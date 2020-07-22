Warc Media Awards announces 2020 Effective Use of Tech jury

Warc has announced the jury panel for the Warc Media Awards 2020: Effective Use of Tech category. The jury of 15 client- and agency-side senior industry executives, will award communications that have effectively used or combined emerging platforms or technology in the media mix.
Dara Treseder, chief marketing officer, Carbon.
The international jury panel of 15 client-side and agency-side senior industry experts will be chaired by marketing and technology expert Dara Treseder, chief marketing officer, Carbon.
The full jury lineup for the Effective Use of Tech category, Warc Media Awards 2020, is:
Dara Treseder - Chief marketing officer, Carbon - jury chair
Rohit Arora - Business director and head of strategy, Liwa Content Driven
Lucy Aitken, managing editor, case studies, Warc, said:
We look forward to working with this high-calibre judging panel as they uncover how brands are best implementing tech to market effectively.
The Warc Media Awards are free to enter. Papers submitted as effectiveness case studies are welcomed from any territory and are discipline-neutral and channel-agnostic.
The winners of the Grands Prix and Special Awards across all four categories - Effective Use of Tech, Best Use of Data, Effective Channel Integration and Effective Use of Partnerships & Sponsorships - will share a prize fund of $40,000.
The Special Awards in the Best Use of Tech category are:
Early Adopter Award - how a brand successfully embraced a new platform.
Most Scalable Idea Award - for a tech-led idea with the scope to make an impact within its sector and, potentially, beyond.
Platform Pioneer Award - how a brand found an innovative and effective way to use an existing platform.
The closing date for entries is 23 September 2020. More details can be found here.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.