Warc Media Awards announces 2020 Effective Use of Tech jury

Warc has announced the jury panel for the Warc Media Awards 2020: Effective Use of Tech category. The jury of 15 client- and agency-side senior industry executives, will award communications that have effectively used or combined emerging platforms or technology in the media mix.

Dara Treseder, chief marketing officer, Carbon.

Rohit Arora - Business director and head of strategy, Liwa Content Driven

Monica Bhatia - Senior vice president, client partner, APAC, Essence

Unmisha Bhatt - Chief strategy officer and director, India and MENA Region, Tonic Worldwide

Valeria Corna - Innovation director, Publicis Media

Tamara Cross - Executive director, head of creativity and innovation, Manning Gottlieb OMD

Ete Davies - Chief executive officer, Engine

Sameer Desai - ex-global head of consumer healthcare/ex-VP Asia World Federation of Advertisers

Damian Ferrar - Global head of Genuine X, Jack Morton

Amy Kean - Brand and innovation director, partner, &us

Simon Levitt - Global creative technology director, Imagination

Tom Mackenzie - Global innovation director, PHD Global

Mazen Mroue - Senior global digital lead, FrieslandCampina

Justin Peyton - Chief transformation and strategy officer, Wunderman Thompson APAC

Jamie Seltzer - Global managing director, martech and data strategy, Havas Media Group

We look forward to working with this high-calibre judging panel as they uncover how brands are best implementing tech to market effectively.

Early Adopter Award - how a brand successfully embraced a new platform.

Most Scalable Idea Award - for a tech-led idea with the scope to make an impact within its sector and, potentially, beyond.

Platform Pioneer Award - how a brand found an innovative and effective way to use an existing platform.

The winners of the Grands Prix and Special Awards across all four categories - Effective Use of Tech, Best Use of Data, Effective Channel Integration and Effective Use of Partnerships & Sponsorships - will share a prize fund of $40,000.

The closing date for entries is 23 September 2020.