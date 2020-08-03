Ad Stars 2020 finalists announced

From 20,028 entries from 60 countries, Ad Stars has selected 1,651 finalists to compete in this year's competition. All the shortlisted entries are now in the running to win two Grand Prix of the Year trophies and a cheque for US$10,000. Winners will be announced online on 7 September.
The following countries received the highest number of finalists:
- Australia – 203 finalists Korea – 201 finalists Japan – 169 finalists
- United Arab Emirates – 153 finalists Thailand – 104 finalists
- Philippines – 85 finalists Singapore – 71 finalists New Zealand – 68 finalists Malaysia – 64 finalists China – 56 finalists
- United States – 55 finalists India – 55 finalists
- Brazil – 51 finalists
“It was impressive to see the high standard of production in many of the film entries that have been produced remotely this year due to Covid-19. It just goes to show that a pandemic doesn’t get in the way of creativity," says Kim Ellison, creative director at Stanley St, New Zealand and a judge of Ad Stars 2020.
Frederico Roberto, executive creative director at Interweave in London, judged the Direct and PR categories: “Whether the projects were more or less commercial, more or less with a social cause at heart, the common thread is the burning desire to make an impact. And this is something that is not bound to just one country’s work or even a region. Ad Stars has a broad reach and significance: from Iran to Indonesia, I saw work that truly elevates the human spirit through the craft of stories and messages that will surely be part of everyone’s day today. Inspirational, to say the least!”
The agency networks with the highest number of finalists are: BBDO Worldwide (155 finalists); Ogilvy (127 finalists); Dentsu Inc. (113 finalists); McCann Worldgroup (60 finalists) and Grey Group (55 finalists).
The 5 most awarded agencies in the countries with the highest number of finalists include:Australia:
Korea:
- M&C Saatchi Sydney – 21 finalists VMLY&R – 20 finalists
- Clemenger BBDO Sydney – 19 finalists Ogilvy Australia – 18 finalists whiteGrey – 16 finalists
Japan:
- Innocean Worldwide – 30 finalists Cheil Worldwide – 27 finalists Serviceplan Korea – 10 finalists HSAd – 8 finalists
- DminusOne – 7 finalists
United Arab Emirates:
- Dentsu Inc. / Dentsu Creative X Inc. / Dentsu West Japan – 85 finalists Hakuhodo / Hakuhodo Kettle – 17 finalists
- Geometry Ogilvy Japan – 8 finalists Google – 7 finalists
- Enjin Tokyo – 7 finalists
Thailand:
- Impact BBDO – 70 finalists
- McCann Worldgroup MENA – 29 finalists Wunderman Thompson – 18 finalists Geometry MENA – 15 finalists
- The Classic Partnership Advertising – 7 finalists
- WPP Marketing Communications (Thailand) – 24 finalists CJ Worx – 12 finalists
- Ogilvy Group Thailand – 12 finalists
- The Sour Bangkok Co., Ltd. – 11 finalists GreynJ United – 9 finalists
By category, there are 349 finalists in Film and Video Stars; 185 finalists in Design and Print; 397 finalists in Diverse Insights, Outdoor, PSA, Pivot, Place Brand, Radio & Audio; 260 finalists in Interactive, Integrated, Innovation, Mobile, Data Insights, Social & Influencer; and 299 finalists in Brand Experience & Activation, Creative eCommerce, Direct, Media, PR. There are also 54 finalists in the Pivot category for work created in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ad Stars offers a category for Non-Professionals to encourage students and non- professionals with a passion for commercial creativity to further their careers. From 1,651 finalists, there are 161 finalists who are Non-Professionals.
All shortlisted entries are now in the running to win two Grand Prix of the Year trophies and a cheque for US$10,000. Winners will be announced online on September 7. View the complete shortlist here
