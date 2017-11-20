When aesthetics meet quality

Factors that contribute to the success of new or re-purposed commercial and residential developments include the sourcing of quality products that offer lower long-term maintenance costs and superior aesthetics for the development upon completion. It is these factors that Technicrete, part of the ISGroup, brings to the site through its wide range of sustainable brick and paving solutions.

The development of the trendy and upmarket Glen Starling Estate in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg, which comprises 405 multi-storey units, communal and swimming pool facilities, as well as parking, required paving and kerbing that would offer reliability and longevity due to the anticipated high vehicle and foot traffic throughout the complex.

Longer life

Technicrete sales consultant Thabani Mtolo says the kerbing and paving solutions supplied to the estate were chosen for the specific benefits they offered to the required applications. “Residential roadways and parking developments need a concrete product solution that provides enhanced longevity while providing the required aesthetics for an upmarket housing scheme that also offers communal leisure areas,” he explains.

“We’re always pleased to collaborate with Pentacon Civils, with which we’ve established a good relationship. We understand the time constraints to which it sometimes works and so far, we’ve met its requirements satisfactorily.”

Integral finishes

“Technicrete’s 60m gray zig-zag interlocking pavers were the perfect choice for this project due to their unparalleled longevity and the fact that they can easily withstand a high level of traffic. The big bonus of these interlocking pavers is the pleasing finish they contributed to the development. Figure 7 1,000m semi-mountable kerbs were applied throughout the estate roadways, again perfectly suited for use and durable enough to withstand the odd pavement mount by vehicles,” says Mtolo.

“For ease of identification, it was decided to use a two-tone format for the parking areas. Technicrete’s 50m Terracotta BondBrick traditional paver was applied to highlight the parking bay surface, while the 50m slate coloured Double Bond, with its cobbled effect was used for parking demarcation lines. Both these products were specifically designed for parking and driveway applications and offer durability, while still being an economical purchase,” he adds.

Technicrete supplied eight 290m² of the zig-zag gray interlocking pavers, eight 250m² of terracotta Bond Brick, 657m² of slate-coloured Bond Slate and 2,000m of Figure 7 kerbs.

The company is renowned for its vast range of building, infrastructure and mining concrete solutions for both the residential and commercial sectors.



