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Tribunal greenlights buyout of Generation Schools
EduFund is managed by Old Mutual Alternative Investments and already owns a network of schools in Gauteng. With this approval, EduFund expands its footprint by integrating Generation Education’s private schools located across Gauteng and the Western Cape.
Once the acquisition is complete, a key priority is the expansion of Generation Trade Schools, the group’s vocational and technical training division. This growth initiative is designed to tackle South Africa's critical artisan shortage and high youth unemployment by bridging the gap between graduates and direct job opportunities.
Staffing will not be affected by the change in ownership, and existing management will remain in place to maintain operational continuity.