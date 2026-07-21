Tribunal greenlights buyout of Generation Schools

The Competition Tribunal has given unconditional approval for the acquistion of Trematon Capital's share in Generation Education Group by the Education Investment Impact Fund of South Africa (EduFund). The buyout includes all associated entities and properties.

Archived supplied image: Generation Schools Imhoff in Cape Town

EduFund is managed by Old Mutual Alternative Investments and already owns a network of schools in Gauteng. With this approval, EduFund expands its footprint by integrating Generation Education’s private schools located across Gauteng and the Western Cape.

Once the acquisition is complete, a key priority is the expansion of Generation Trade Schools, the group’s vocational and technical training division. This growth initiative is designed to tackle South Africa's critical artisan shortage and high youth unemployment by bridging the gap between graduates and direct job opportunities.

Staffing will not be affected by the change in ownership, and existing management will remain in place to maintain operational continuity.