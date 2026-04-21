SMEs lose 33 hours per hire, Job Crystal finds

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in South Africa are losing close to a full work week each time they make a hire, according to new insights from Job Crystal.

Sasha Knott, CEO of Job Crystal | image supplied

The data shows that business owners are spending an average of 33 hours on recruitment, diverting time away from revenue-generating activities such as winning new clients and expanding operations.

The cost implications extend beyond time. A single bad hire can cost SMEs as much as R150,000 once recruitment, onboarding, salary, and termination costs are factored in. Traditional recruitment fees add further pressure, averaging around R35,000 per hire.

According to Sasha Knott, South Africa’s high unemployment rate contributes to the challenge, with a single job advert attracting around 350 applications. Reviewing these applications alone can take up to 10 hours, with only a small percentage of candidates meeting the role requirements.

She notes that many SMEs handle recruitment internally to reduce costs, but this often introduces inefficiencies. The process is frequently reactive, with hiring decisions made under pressure when operational issues begin to surface, such as missed deadlines or overstretched teams.

This urgency can lead to rushed hiring decisions, increasing the likelihood of poor candidate fit. Beyond the direct financial impact, a bad hire can disrupt team dynamics, affect client relationships, and damage a company’s reputation.

The findings highlight a broader shift in how SMEs are approaching recruitment. Some businesses are starting to incorporate artificial intelligence tools to manage high volumes of applications and speed up shortlisting, although Knott cautions that technology is most effective when combined with human oversight.

The data underscores the growing need for more efficient hiring processes, particularly as SMEs balance cost pressures with the need to scale operations.