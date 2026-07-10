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    SACQSP formalises leadership succession with Past Presidents Advisory Committee

    The South African Council for the Quantity Surveying Profession (SACQSP) has established its Past Presidents Advisory Committee (PPAC), creating a permanent body to strengthen leadership continuity, good governance and the long-term growth of the profession.
    10 Jul 2026
    10 Jul 2026
    Source: Supplied. SACQSP Past President Advisory Council Inaugural Assembly.
    Source: Supplied. SACQSP Past President Advisory Council Inaugural Assembly.

    Formally launched at the inaugural PPAC Assembly in Cape Town, the committee brings together former and current presidents, council members and industry leaders. The event also saw the signing of the Cape Town Declaration, reaffirming a shared commitment to preserving institutional knowledge and advancing the future of quantity surveying.

    “Infrastructure does not succeed because of investment alone. It succeeds because the right professionals, standards and leadership are in place to deliver it. The Past Presidents Advisory Committee ensures that the experience of those who have led this profession continues to guide its future and strengthen the contribution quantity surveyors make to South Africa’s development,” says SACQSP president, Arthur Quphe.

    The assembly also hosted an industry panel discussion on professional capacity, leadership and collaboration in support of South Africa's infrastructure programme. Representatives from academia, professional associations, local government and the private sector discussed the skills, partnerships and professional standards needed to support infrastructure delivery and economic growth.

    Former SACQSP presidents were also honoured during a presidential legacy investiture ceremony, where they received presidential legacy blazers in recognition of their contribution to the profession and their continued role as advisors.

    Building future leaders

    Speaking on behalf of the former presidents is immediate past president and PPAC chairperson, Deen Letchmiah says, “You never stop caring about a profession you've helped build. The Past Presidents Advisory Committee allows us to continue supporting those who lead today, share what we’ve learned and help prepare the next generation. Strong leadership and good governance benefit not only the profession, but every infrastructure project and every community that depends on it.”

    The assembly was hosted by PPS as part of its ongoing engagement with professional communities such as SACQSP, reflecting a shared commitment to leadership, continuity and the future of the profession.

    "At PPS, we believe strong professions are built on strong leadership, effective governance and a commitment to developing future talent. We are proud to support initiatives such as the Past Presidents Advisory Committee, which help preserve institutional knowledge and strengthen the capacity of the quantity surveying profession to contribute meaningfully to South Africa’s infrastructure and economic development,” says Motshabi Nomvethe, PPS Group Head: Segments and Growth.

    The work of the PPAC and the commitments captured in the Cape Town Declaration will help guide SACQSP's leadership and strategic priorities, while informing discussions at the 2026 SACQSP International Research Conference, where infrastructure delivery, professional standards and the future of the built environment will remain key areas of focus.

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