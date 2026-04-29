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    Remgro exits FirstRand after nearly three decades in strategic portfolio shift

    Investment holding company Remgro Limited has fully exited its long-standing stake in FirstRand Limited, marking the end of a relationship that spanned almost 30 years and signalling a decisive shift in capital allocation strategy.
    29 Apr 2026
    29 Apr 2026
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    The final disposal, valued at approximately R3.6bn (around $200m), saw Remgro sell its remaining shares in FirstRand. The move concludes a phased divestment process that began several years ago, as the company gradually reduced its exposure to listed financial services assets.

    FirstRand, which owns major banking brands including FNB, RMB and WesBank, has been a cornerstone of Remgro’s portfolio since the late 1990s. The investment delivered significant long-term value, benefiting from the bank’s strong earnings growth, digital innovation and expansion across the continent.

    However, Remgro has increasingly repositioned its portfolio toward what it describes as “unique and desirable exposures”, with a focus on unlisted investments and sectors where it can exert greater strategic influence. In this context, FirstRand was reclassified as a non-core asset, prompting its eventual full exit.

    The decision reflects a broader trend among large investment holding companies to streamline portfolios and prioritise assets that offer both growth potential and operational control. By exiting FirstRand, Remgro unlocks substantial capital that can be redeployed into private equity-style investments, healthcare, infrastructure and other high-conviction sectors.

    Market reaction to the sale has been relatively muted, underscoring the fact that the exit was well telegraphed and executed over time.

    Analysts have noted that FirstRand remains fundamentally strong, with no indication that Remgro’s departure reflects concerns about the bank’s performance or outlook.

    Read more: FirstRand, Remgro
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